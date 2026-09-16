Vvaan Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Fights To Save Forest As Development Threatens Faith And Tradition

The Vvaan trailer introduces Sidharth Malhotra’s supernatural forest battle.
Tamannaah Bhatia plays a believer connected to the forest’s ancient traditions.
Vvaan also stars Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul.
The Vvaan trailer has been released, introducing Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia as a married couple caught between an ancient belief system and plans to develop a sacred forest. The fantasy film combines romance, comedy, supernatural elements and action as Sidharth's character is drawn into a conflict he initially does not understand.
The Vvaan trailer sets up forest versus development
The trailer opens with the Bhuttakas, described as dark forces of nature that inhabit the forest. A legend warns that anyone who enters the woods at night does not return. The story then shifts to Mumbai, where Sidharth and Tamannaah’s characters are shown living together before they return to their village for Chhath Puja.
Their journey brings them closer to the Vvaan Devi forest, where a development project threatens the trees and the traditions associated with the sacred site. Sunil Grover's character is seen attempting to persuade villagers to allow the forest to be cleared for construction. Several residents resist the proposal, setting up the central conflict.
Sidharth Malhotra discovers a connection to the past
Sidharth's character initially appears reluctant to accept the beliefs surrounding the forest. However, after entering the woods despite warnings, he becomes involved in a series of supernatural events. The trailer shows him getting injured before experiencing what appears to be a connection with a previous life.
That revelation changes his role in the conflict. He is later seen confronting armed men as he attempts to protect the forest and the traditions tied to it. Tamannaah's character also appears to strongly believe in the power of Vvaan Devi, creating a contrast between her faith and his initial scepticism.
The film also stars Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Anup Soni. It is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand serving as director of photography and visual director. The production comes from Balaji Motion Pictures in association with TVF and 11.11 Production.
Tamannaah had earlier described working with Sidharth as a long-held dream and praised him as a fine actor. She also said the film's script appealed to her because it combined the kind of story she grew up loving with a strong emotional core.
The Vvaan: Force Of The Forest is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25.