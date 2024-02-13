The Viral Fever aka TVF is an emerging cultural superpower, which is shaping narratives that other content creators are following. It has been slowly and steadily doing it for the past decade and now its impacts are seeing effects in other content streams, platforms and mediums as well.
Success and greenlighting of projects like ‘12th Fail’, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, and ‘All India Rank’ show a significant change in the storytelling in India and TVF deserves many thanks for this change. The content arena in India has transformed drastically in the last decade. The audience’s tastes and preferences have got a new wing to explore a varied kind of content and this has boosted the content consumption pattern on a large basis.
While many players have stepped into this new emerging content zone, The Viral Fever (TVF) is a force to reckon with when it comes to shaping the narrative that other content creators are following. TVF has become a cultural phenomenon that is driving generation and proving its dominance at par.
TVF is driving and influencing a kind of content that has resonance. This we have seen in following examples:
1. ‘12th Fail’ and ‘Aspirants’
The topic of UPSE exams was brought into light with TVF’s ‘Aspirants’, and the recently released, ‘12th Fail’ also talks about the same. The subject of UPSE has never been talked about before but ‘Aspirants’ brought the topic into the conversation. The struggles of someone appearing for one of the most difficult exams of the world were beautifully showcased in ‘Aspirants’ and later in ‘12th Fail’ which also was a true-life story. This resonated with chunk of youth in India who constantly struggle with various competitive exams for see a successful future.
2. ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and ‘Panchayat’
There is a small village in the Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh, Madhodiya. Not many were aware of this small hamlet before the release of TVF’s Panchayat. Soon the village has become a local tourist attraction and an inspiration for content creators to focus on small town villages and their real stories. This is the same village where Kiran Rao has shot her upcoming film ‘Laapataa Ladies’. ‘Panchayat’ witnessed unanimous love from the masses and the story of rural India is something that has started to attract the audience.
3. ‘All India Rank’ and ‘Kota Factory’
Lastly, there is an upcoming film where Varun Grover will debut as a director ‘All India Rank’ which resembles TVF’s ‘Kota Factory’. The series yet again brought a very interesting and relatable topic to the forefront. The lanes of Kota and the life of students have never been explored so perfectly.
TVF successfully delivered highly relatable shows that have been loved unanimously. In a short span of over 10 years, TVF is probably now the biggest pop-culture-defining content creator in India. Pop culture consists of everything that is visible in and around the people of this generation and TVF fondly brought it all on the screens in their shows.
This biggest example of their influence on pop culture is visible in the social media universe. From memes to the dialogues of the shows, everything has made its place in the social media universe. We all have heard memes like, ‘Dekh Raha Hai Binod’, ‘Gajab Bejaati Hai Yaar’, or the Sandeep Bhaiya picture memes, every show has some or other content to pick from and travel with its high relatable value
It’s indeed worth noting that, TVF has made its dominance in the world content arena. It has got 7 shows in IMDb’s global top 250 list whereas in totality India has 10 web series in this list. Making TVF the biggest content force out of India. TVF slowly but most definitely became the most important part of changing this consumption pattern.
It is very seamless to say that the phenomenal success of TVF has inspired such storytellers to tell their stories. The stories that have been brought to light by TVF have found their relatedness with the audience. Also, it is the beauty of TVF’s storytelling that is getting loved by audiences. The pure nature of stories and simple stories that are very relevant is becoming cool and all thanks to TVF.