The Viral Fever aka TVF is an emerging cultural superpower, which is shaping narratives that other content creators are following. It has been slowly and steadily doing it for the past decade and now its impacts are seeing effects in other content streams, platforms and mediums as well.

Success and greenlighting of projects like ‘12th Fail’, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, and ‘All India Rank’ show a significant change in the storytelling in India and TVF deserves many thanks for this change. The content arena in India has transformed drastically in the last decade. The audience’s tastes and preferences have got a new wing to explore a varied kind of content and this has boosted the content consumption pattern on a large basis.

While many players have stepped into this new emerging content zone, The Viral Fever (TVF) is a force to reckon with when it comes to shaping the narrative that other content creators are following. TVF has become a cultural phenomenon that is driving generation and proving its dominance at par.

TVF is driving and influencing a kind of content that has resonance. This we have seen in following examples: