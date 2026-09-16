Tigmanshu Dhulia Slams Hindi Cinema Gatekeepers: ‘People Who Greenlight Projects Have Zero Vision’

Tigmanshu Dhulia has spoken about the difficulties filmmakers face while trying to tell stories differently in Hindi cinema. The director, known for films including Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, said every film becomes a struggle when filmmakers attempt to move away from established formulas. His comments came during an interview with PTI, where he questioned the creative decisions made by people who approve projects.