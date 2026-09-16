Tigmanshu Dhulia Slams Hindi Cinema Gatekeepers: ‘People Who Greenlight Projects Have Zero Vision’

Tigmanshu Dhulia's Bollywood statement questions the creative decisions behind Hindi film projects.
Ghamasaan stars Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi alongside Rajpal Yadav.
Tigmanshu Dhulia's next film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.
Tigmanshu Dhulia has spoken about the difficulties filmmakers face while trying to tell stories differently in Hindi cinema. The director, known for films including Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, said every film becomes a struggle when filmmakers attempt to move away from established formulas. His comments came during an interview with PTI, where he questioned the creative decisions made by people who approve projects.
Tigmanshu Dhulia on Bollywood filmmaking
Tigmanshu Dhulia argued that filmmakers are often discouraged from approaching stories in unconventional ways. He said the industry continues to rely on formulas even when those approaches do not guarantee success.
“Every film is a struggle. If you want to tell a story differently, this industry stops us from making good art. The people who greenlit projects here have zero vision. So, you are cursed,” he said.
The filmmaker also questioned the record of producers who continue to follow established patterns. According to Dhulia, filmmakers are still prevented from pursuing different ideas even when formula-driven projects fail to deliver commercially.
Tigmanshu Dhulia says Ghamasaan was meant for theatres
Dhulia also discussed Ghamasaan, his latest directorial starring Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi. He maintained that the film should not be viewed as an unconventional project and described it instead as a straightforward commercial story.
“It is a commercial film. They don't understand whether it is a commercial film or not. It is a simple name, ‘Ghamasaan’. There are guns and bullets. It is a simple story. The story is conventional,” he said.
The filmmaker has also spoken about the disappointment of seeing Ghamasaan move to streaming after it was originally intended for cinemas. The film is now available on ZEE5 and features Rajpal Yadav alongside Warsi and Gandhi.
Tigmanshu Dhulia's next film
Dhulia is also working on an adaptation of Uday Prakash's short story Dilli Ki Deewar. The project, titled Wo Phir Kabhi Dikha Nahin, is expected to feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. Details about the story have largely been kept under wraps, although reports have indicated that it is set against the backdrop of a Delhi slum.
The filmmaker has previously continued to speak about creative freedom and storytelling in Hindi cinema. His recent comments come amid discussions around the commercial pressures surrounding contemporary Bollywood and the space available for filmmakers pursuing different approaches.