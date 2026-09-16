The Renamed Empress Trailer: Shin Min-a & Ju Ji-hoon Lead One Of Disney's Biggest Korean Shows

The Renamed Empress is arriving soon on Disney and Hulu.
The K-Drama is a lavish imperial saga that has romantic machinations.
It premieres on November 4.
The Renamed Empress has launched a trailer. The K-Drama is an epic romantic fantasy will run over 10 episodes. The show is a big-budget adaptation of the hit Naver Webtoon of the same name, which has raked in nearly 3 billion views worldwide. The series boasts of being one of Disney’s biggest Korean projects to date. The show has dropped a poster as well.
The Remarried Empress will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on November 4, followed by two new installments each Wednesday through Nov. 25. The show is helmed by Cho Su-won, whose previous credits include I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio and Still 17, from screenplays by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choong-yeol. The lavish drama digs into the strained relationship of beloved Empress Navier (Shin Min-a) and her husband Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon) of the Eastern Kingdom.
The Renamed Empress Details
Tracing the perfect marriage between Navie and Souvieush, the sprawling show posits the arrival of Rasta as a source of disruption and rift, and a new tension permeates the palace.
The trailer depicts Souvieush turning increasingly infatuated with Rasta and the subtle tension between Navie and Henley. Irreversible cracks splinter through the imperial family. Henley holds out to Navie a new choice, and she confronts a moment of change. Finally, Souvieush’s declaration, “I must divorce the empress,” tips the story into an uncontrollable phase.
The released main poster transmits the presence of Navie, Souvieush, Henley, and Rasta framed against the backdrop of the imperial throne, indicating tussle and conflicts of loyalties. The show promises a heightened, magnificent tale of love, yearning, regret and ache, all draped in a politically heated context as quests for imperial power seem to shadow every deliberation and relationship.
Prior to its streaming launch, the series will make its buzzy world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in October, where three episodes — spilling into a combined 151 minutes — will screen in the festival’s On Screen section.