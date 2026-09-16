The Renamed Empress Trailer: Shin Min-a & Ju Ji-hoon Lead One Of Disney's Biggest Korean Shows

The Remarried Empress will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on November 4, followed by two new installments each Wednesday through Nov. 25. The show is helmed by Cho Su-won, whose previous credits include I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio and Still 17, from screenplays by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choong-yeol. The lavish drama digs into the strained relationship of beloved Empress Navier (Shin Min-a) and her husband Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon) of the Eastern Kingdom.