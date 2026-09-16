Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Maharaja Set To Become First Tamil Film To Get Hollywood Remake

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the 2024 neo-noir thriller starred Vijay Sethupathi alongside Anurag Kashyap to critical and commercial acclaim.

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Vijay Sethupathi in Maharaja
Maharaja Hollywood remake Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Maharaja producers confirmed the Tamil film's Hollywood remake.

  • Vijay Sethupathi-starrer will become the first Tamil film to be remade in Hollywood by a major studio.

  • The announcement follows widespread social media speculation regarding Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey potentially headlining the adaptation.

Tamil film Maharaja (2024) is headed for a Hollywood remake. Its producers confirmed on Wednesday that the film will become the first Tamil title to be remade in Hollywood by a major studio. The announcement came after days of social-media rumours that Matthew McConaughey could star in the new version.

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Maharaja Hollywood remake confirmed

The producers made the news official in a social media post that read, “A HISTORIC MILESTONE! #Maharaja becomes the first Tamil film to be made in Hollywood by a major studio”. The post drew a wave of reactions from fans. Many praised director Nithilan Saminathan and actor Vijay Sethupathi, while others asked if a sequel to Maharaja could also be in the works.

Maharaja's success

The neo-noir thriller debuted in June 2024. It secured strong critical praise and posted solid box-office earnings during its theatrical run. Produced by The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios, the film also starred Anurag Kashyap alongside Sachana Namidass, Natty Subramaniam and Mamta Mohandas.

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Its premise helped it stand out. The story follows a father who walks into a police station to file a complaint over a stolen dustbin named Lakshmi, before the police realise that the issue is tied to something far more serious.

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Will Matthew McConaughey star in Maharaja remake?

Strong international box office numbers drove the interest. The film earned ₹91 crore in China, leading an agency to seek adaptation rights, producer Sudhan Sundaram told TOI. Sundaram added that a top A-list talent is lined up for the project, with production scheduled to begin next year.

This week, several social media pages cited sources and said Matthew McConaughey will star in the Hollywood remake of Maharaja.

When asked about Matthew, Sundaram said, “Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm.”

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