Solomon Pappaiah Dies At 90: Vijay, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi Mourn The Tamil Scholar

Solomon Pappaiah, the Pattimandram host, died in Madurai at age 90.
Vijay and Rajinikanth remembered the Tamil scholar's cultural contribution.
Vijay Sethupathi mourned Pappaiah's passing as a loss for Tamil Nadu and Tamil Cinema.
Tamil scholar and television personality Solomon Pappaiah has died at the age of 90 in Madurai. Best known for hosting the popular Tamil debate programme Pattimandram, he was remembered by politicians and film personalities for taking Tamil literature and public discussion to a wider audience. His death on Friday prompted tributes from Vijay, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi and several others.
Vijay pays tribute to Solomon Pappaiah
Actor-politician Vijay shared a photograph of Pappaiah on X and described his death as a major loss to the Tamil-speaking community. Vijay also highlighted his contribution to making Tamil culture accessible through humour, speeches, and public forums.The actor-politician said Pappaiah helped turn debate platforms into spaces where social issues could be discussed in a simple, engaging way. His role in bringing Tamil language and its cultural traditions closer to ordinary audiences was also remembered.
The actor-politician said Pappaiah helped turn debate platforms into spaces where social issues could be discussed in a simple, engaging way. His role in bringing Tamil language and its cultural traditions closer to ordinary audiences was also remembered.
Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi and others also mourn the Tamil Scholar
Rajinikanth remembered Pappaiah as a Tamil scholar who had taken literary forums beyond educated circles and brought them closer to the common public.
He also appeared in films including Mudhalvan, Boys and Sivaji: The Boss, making him recognisable to cinema audiences beyond his academic and television work.
Pappaiah received the Kalaimamani award in 2000 for his contribution to literature and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021. He died in Madurai on Friday following an illness. He was 90.
Prabhu Deva and R Sarath Kumar also expressed grief. Sarath Kumar recalled how Pappaiah's distinctive voice, humour, and command of Tamil made him a familiar presence in Tamil homes.
Pappaiah was a professor of Tamil at The American College in Madurai for more than three decades. He popularised Pattimandram, a traditional debate format that brought discussions ranging from literature to everyday social issues to television audiences.
He also appeared in films including Mudhalvan, Boys and Sivaji: The Boss, making him recognisable to cinema audiences beyond his academic and television work.
Pappaiah received the Kalaimamani award in 2000 for his contribution to literature and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021. He died in Madurai on Friday following an illness. He was 90.