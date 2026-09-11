Solomon Pappaiah Dies At 90: Vijay, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi Mourn The Tamil Scholar

Vijay pays tribute to Solomon Pappaiah

Actor-politician Vijay shared a photograph of Pappaiah on X and described his death as a major loss to the Tamil-speaking community. Vijay also highlighted his contribution to making Tamil culture accessible through humour, speeches, and public forums.The actor-politician said Pappaiah helped turn debate platforms into spaces where social issues could be discussed in a simple, engaging way. His role in bringing Tamil language and its cultural traditions closer to ordinary audiences was also remembered.