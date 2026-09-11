Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Karthi Starrer Earns Less Than ₹5 Crore In India

Sardar 2 earned less than ₹5 crore net in India on its opening day.
The worldwide gross for the PS Mithran directorial crossed ₹6 crore on Thursday, including ₹1.50 crore from overseas markets.
The spy thriller recorded an overall occupancy of 24.5% across 3,950 shows in India on September 10.
Karthi’s spy action thriller Sardar 2 hit the screens on September 10. It received mixed reactions from critics and audiences. The film earned less than ₹5 crore net in India on Thursday, giving the actor’s latest release a steady box office start. The film’s worldwide gross has already crossed ₹6 crore on its first day.
Directed by PS Mithran, the sequel is a follow-up to the 2022 hit Sardar, a franchise that built a strong base among Tamil audiences.
Sardar 2 box office collection India and worldwide
Sardar 2 ran across 3,950 shows in India and recorded overall occupancy of 24.5% on Day 1. According to Sacnilk, its India gross stood at ₹5.30 crore against a net collection of ₹4.50 crore.
Overseas markets added ₹1.50 crore in gross collections. That took the worldwide opening-day total to ₹6.80 crore.
Its opening came from both Tamil and Telugu versions. The Tamil version drove the bulk of the India net collections, underlining the franchise’s stronger pull in its home market.
Advance bookings and comparison
Pre-release demand was steady. Advance bookings before Thursday’s release had pointed to moderate but steady demand. The film had registered an advance gross of over ₹1 crore before its debut.
Karthi’s previous film Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, opened at ₹5.5 crore gross on Day 1 and went on to earn around ₹106 crore worldwide in its lifetime haul.
Viruman earned ₹8.8 crore gross on its first day before wrapping up with a global tally of ₹63 crore. Sulthan debuted with roughly ₹6.6 crore gross across Tamil Nadu despite pandemic-era curbs.
About Sardar 2
The film reunites Mithran with Karthi. SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Nassar, Luthfudeen, Ashish Vidyarthi, Yogi Babu, Nizhalgal Ravi, Achyuth Kumar and Avinash round out the cast.
Mithran developed the story in collaboration with Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi. Sam CS provided the songs and background score.