Saif Ali Khan Says Starring In Cocktail Was ‘100% A Mistake’, Calls Script ‘Slightly Regressive’

Saif Ali Khan reflects on some of the choices he made during his career.
The actor looks back at two films he feels did not suit him.
Saif Ali Khan explains why he still stands by his past work despite reservations.
Saif Ali Khan has reflected on some of his career choices, including his decision to play Gautam in Cocktail. In a recent interview with Gulf News, the actor admitted that his Cocktail mistake came from taking on a role he already knew wasn't the right fit for him.
Saif Ali Khan says Cocktail's role was a mistake
In an interview with Gulf News, Saif explained that his decision to play Gautam was largely connected to his involvement as a producer. He said he took the role because the film needed to be made, rather than because he was particularly drawn to the character.
“I did the part because we were producing it; it was an inevitable mistake, 100 per cent that was a mistake, and that was a slightly regressive script choice. Otherwise, it was a breezy, fun entertainer,” Saif said.
The actor also acknowledged that Veronica, played by Deepika Padukone, was the film's more compelling character. He said he had known from the beginning that the role offered greater scope, but still chose to take on Gautam to help the project move forward.
Saif Ali Khan Reflects On Humshakals Casting
Saif also looked back at Sajid Khan's Humshakals, admitting that he felt miscast in the 2014 comedy. The actor said the film demanded a particular style of comic performance that did not come naturally to him.
“I personally think that I was miscast in Humshakals because it’s not my thing,” he said, adding that actors such as Akshay Kumar may have been better suited to the role.
Despite the criticism of his own casting, Saif said he continued to stand by the film and Sajid Khan. He also acknowledged that making mistakes was part of choosing different roles throughout his career.
Saif is currently gearing up for Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film, a remake of Malayalam thriller Oppam, is scheduled to release on September 11.