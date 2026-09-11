Lily James And Jack Reynor Lead Companion Director Drew Hancock's Next Horror Film, Seasons

The film’s producers include Shawn Levy and Dan Levine for 21 Laps, James Wan and Michael Clear for Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Scott Glassgold for 12:01 Films. Dan Cohen, formerly of 21 Laps, also produces. The project hails the third collaboration between 21 Laps and Atomic Monster, who are riding high off of A24’s Backrooms, the horror film from 21-year-old Kane Parsons which has broken out to become A24’s highest-grossing release worldwide.