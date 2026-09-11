Lily James And Jack Reynor Lead Companion Director Drew Hancock's Next Horror Film, Seasons

Lily James and Jack Reynor lead Seasons.
Seasons marks Drew Hancock's next film after Companion.
The suspense thriller is out in cinemas on November 12, 2027.
Drew Hancock, the director behind 2025's hit thriller Companion, has set his next, Seasons. Lily James and Jack Reynor steer the forthcoming horror-suspense film that began its life as a viral short story.
Hancock is directing Seasons from his own script. The film adapts authors Matt Query and Harrison Query’s 2022 book Old Country, which was based on Matt Query’s short story that went viral after first appearing on Reddit.
Seasons Details, Cast
Seasons stars James and Reynor as a married couple who purchase the ranch of their dreams. They soon learn that the land is occupied by ancient spirits that subject them to increasingly disturbing rituals at the start of each season.
James recently led the Hulu feature Swiped and starred as Pamela Anderson in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. Her forthcoming projects entail The Liberation, which premiered this month at Telluride, in addition to Takashi Miike’s Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo and the Cliffhanger reboot. She will also star opposite Chris Hemsworth in Amazon MGM’s submarine thriller Subversion. James is an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award nominee.
Reynor recently appeared in such movies as Lee Cronin’s The Mummy and Power Ballad, and he boarded the main cast for the second season of the Prime Video series Citadel.
The film’s producers include Shawn Levy and Dan Levine for 21 Laps, James Wan and Michael Clear for Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Scott Glassgold for 12:01 Films. Dan Cohen, formerly of 21 Laps, also produces. The project hails the third collaboration between 21 Laps and Atomic Monster, who are riding high off of A24’s Backrooms, the horror film from 21-year-old Kane Parsons which has broken out to become A24’s highest-grossing release worldwide.
Seasons has locked a wide theatrical release for November 12, 2027,