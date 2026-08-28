Kate Winslet To Lead The Unheard, A New Netflix Series From Adolescence Writer Jack Thorne

Kate Winslet will lead a new Netflix series, The Unheard.
The limited series is penned by the writer and co-creator of Adolescence, Jack Thorne.
The Unheard also stars Maxine Peake.
Oscar winner Kate Winslet is set to star in and executive produce The Unheard, a five-episode limited series written by Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne. Winslet will star alongside Maxine Peake as two sisters who go on the run.
The official synopsis of the show states, “This limited series tells the story of two sisters who go on the run after an act of vengeance goes wrong. As they are desperately pursued, we ask the question: What pushed them to this reckless act, and was it ever their intention to get away with it?"
Branded as a Thelma & Louise-style vengeance drama, the series is set to begin filming next year. Mounia Akl is directing the five-part series, which is produced by Warp Films, Matriarch Productions and Plan B. Peake is best known for her performances in Shameless, the BBC’s legal drama Silk, Black Mirror and See No Evil: The Moors Murders. She also received attention earlier this year for her BAFTA-nominated role in I Swear. Akl won acclaim for her 2021 directorial, Costa Brava, Lebanon.
Executive producers include Winslet, Thorne, Mark Herbert and Emily Feller of Warp Films, Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham of Matriarch Productions, and Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Nina Wolarsky of Plan B.
Netflix head of U.K. content Anne Mensah unveiled the new show during a panel at the Edinburgh TV Festival, where she also announced a number of new commissions including two Top Boy spin-offs, one with Barry Keoghan and the other with Jasmine Jobson, and a brand-new Roald Dahl series based on the author’s short stories starring Dominic West, Imelda Staunton and Nicola Coughlan.
“In the amazingly competitive U.K. landscape, it’s not good enough to be just ok,” said Mensah. “You need to swing for exceptional. Across drama, comedy, entertainment, live and factual programming, our slate underscores the risks we are happy to take and the extraordinary UK creativity we are proud to champion. Bring on 2027, we can’t wait”.