John Mayer Honours Dolly Parton With ‘I Will Always Love You’ Guitar Tribute

John Mayer performed Dolly Parton's I Will Always Love You on guitar.
Mayer praised Parton for bringing people together through her music.
Dolly Parton died aged 80 following a brief battle with cancer.
John Mayer has honoured Dolly Parton with a special performance of I Will Always Love You, choosing the country legend's beloved song during a private SiriusXM show in the Hamptons. Mayer performed the track solo on guitar before returning to the stage with his band for Gravity.
John Mayer pays tribute to Dolly Parton
The performance came shortly after Mayer spoke about Parton’s death during a conversation with his friend and SiriusXM host Andy Cohen. The singer-songwriter reflected on the extraordinary public response to her passing and how people from different backgrounds seemed united in remembering her.
Parton was described by Mayer as someone who had managed to bring a divided world together through the love she inspired. Her life was called an incredible testament to love, with Mayer adding that the reaction to her death showed what a life well lived could look, feel and sound like.
Mayer had first met Parton in Nashville in October 2010 at All for the Hall, a benefit concert connected to their mutual friend Keith Urban. Her family announced that she had died at 80 following a brief battle with cancer.
Dolly Parton's legacy remembered through music
Mayer's tribute was especially fitting given the history of I Will Always Love You. Parton originally wrote and recorded the song in 1973, while Whitney Houston’s iconic 1992 version later introduced it to another generation of listeners.
The intimate SiriusXM concert featured several high-profile guests, including Paul McCartney, Brooke Shields, Neil Patrick Harris and Michael J. Fox. Mayer performed a career-spanning set and also spoke about his own music, revealing that new songs are on the way.
The guitarist has not released an album since 2021's Sob Rock but said he has been working on new material. He promised that audiences would be hearing new songs from him again soon.
Mayer's interview with Cohen is scheduled to air on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Friday, August 28, while the Stephen Talkhouse concert will air on Saturday, August 29, on Life with John Mayer.