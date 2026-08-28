Bengali Actor Kharaj Mukherjee Stuck In Nepal Amid Floods, Son Shares Safety Update

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife, Pratibha Mukherjee, are safe in Nepal after heavy rains disrupted their shoot and travel plans, with their son, Tamaghna, reassuring concerned fans.

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Nepal Floods
Kharaj Mukherjee Stuck in Nepal Amid Floods Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Kharaj Mukherjee and wife remain safe despite Nepal floods disrupting travel plans.

  • Tamaghna Mukherjee confirmed both parents are out of danger following delays.

  • The couple travelled to Nepal on August 20 for a film shoot.

Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Pratibha Mukherjee are currently stranded in Nepal after heavy rainfall disrupted their shoot and travel plans. The couple had travelled to Pokhara as part of a production team working on a Bangladeshi film. Their son, Tamaghna Mukherjee, has now reassured fans that both are safe.

Kharaj Mukherjee’s son shares update

Tamaghna said he had been receiving several calls and messages from concerned well-wishers and members of the media. After speaking to his parents, he confirmed that they were out of danger and explained that the couple had been affected by the weather-related disruption.

According to Tamaghna, Kharaj and his wife were originally scheduled to return after completing their shoot. However, heavy rain in Pokhara affected both filming and their travel arrangements. He said the couple was expected to reach Kolkata safely after their delayed journey.

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Tamaghna also addressed the growing concern around his parents’ safety. He said that the large number of messages had prompted him to share a video update so that people would know there was no reason to panic.

Kharaj Mukherjee and Nepal floods

As per PTI, Kharaj Mukherjee and Pratibha had travelled to Nepal on August 20 with a production team for a Bangladeshi film. Their plans were subsequently disrupted by heavy rainfall in the region.

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The situation in Nepal has also raised wider concerns, with severe flooding and landslides affecting several areas. Reports have said that hundreds of people have died while many others remain missing following powerful flood surges in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river regions.

Kharaj is widely recognised for his work in Bengali cinema and has appeared in films including Accident, Muktodhara and Jaatishwar. He has also featured in Hindi films such as Kahaani, Special 26, The Namesake, Yuva and Parineeta.

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Tamaghna’s update has since provided relief to fans concerned about the actor and his wife. The couple are expected to return to Kolkata on August 28, following the disruption caused by the heavy rains.

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