Fjord Trailer: Sebastian Stan And Renate Reinsve Play Parents Under Trial in Cristian Mungiu's Palme d'Or Winner

This year's Palme d'Or winner, Fjord, has unveiled a trailer.
Neon is distributing Cristian Mungiu's fraught drama led by Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve.
Fjord hits US theatres on October 9.
Romanian auteur Cristian Mungiu has dropped the trailer for his English-language debut, Fjord, that brought him a second Palme d'Or this year. The morally knotty drama centers on a Romanian man (Sebastian Stan) and his Norwegian wife (Renate Reinsve), who move to a remote Norwegian village and are accused of abusing their children. A slew of cultural misunderstandings and a suspicious bruise lead to the couple's kids being snatched away and placed in protective custody.
Fjord Synopsis, Cast Details
The two Oscar-nominated previously starred in Aaron Schimberg’s A Different Man together. This is their second feature playing a couple onscreen. Reinsve earned an Oscar nomination this year for Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value, which won the Best International Feature Oscar.
The film’s official synopsis, as shared by Neon, states: “From two time Palme d’Or winner Cristian Mungiu, a Norwegian woman and her devout Romanian husband relocate with their five children to a remote, close-knit, coastal town. Their teenage children form a fast bond with a neighboring family as unease begins to simmer around their rigid beliefs. When allegations of abuse emerge, they are forced to confront a system of judgement that blurs the lines between concern and prejudice."
Fjord is a Norway-Sweden-Denmark-Finland-France-Romania coproduction. Neon boarded the film as its US distributor a year before its Cannes premiere. It also bagged the FIPRESCI prize at Cannes. This was the second Palme d'Or win for director Cristian Mungiu after 2007’s 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days.
Sebastian Stan earlier told IndieWire, "He’s been up there with me for a few years with filmmakers from Romania where I’ve been calling him trying to find a way to work with him, where I can speak Romanian as well. We finally found this story, which is about a Romanian family who’s moved to Norway and then ends up in this very complicated trial.”
Neon is giving Fjord an October 9 theatrical release, just after its NYFF bow and in the same fall corridor where the distributor has frequently launched major Cannes titles. This is the same release date as past Neon-released Palme winners Parasite, Anora and Anatomy of a Fall. All those films achieved Oscar success.