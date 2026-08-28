Stephen King's Crouch End To Be Turned Into Prime Video Limited Series

King has always been a surefire hit with adaptations, with last year alone bringing It: Welcome to Derry, The Long Walk, The Life of Chuck and The Running Man. There has also been The Monkey. Mike Flanagan, regular King collaborator, is now working on a new spin on the writer's The Mist. Few weeks back, a new adaptation of Desperation was announced, with Sam Raimi attached to produce. It: Welcome to Derry has also confirmed a second season. Prime Video is bringing Mike Flanagan's new adaptation of Carrie as a full-fledged series later in the year.