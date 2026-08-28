Stephen King's Crouch End To Be Turned Into Prime Video Limited Series

Another Stephen King adaptation is coming.
Prime Video is turning King's short story, Crouch End, into a limited series.
Prime Video also has Mike Flanagan's Carrie adaptation set for release later this year.
Prime Video is adapting Stephen King’s Crouch End short story into a six-part limited series. The series, Crouch End, will be produced in the UK.
The official synopsis states: “London never sleeps deeply, and its dreams are uneasy. When global movie star Doris Freeman bursts into a London police station claiming that strange phenomena are behind the disappearance of her husband, police inspector Ted Vetter must investigate whether she’s telling the truth, whether she could be a murderer, or whether there’s something even more chilling at play…”
The series will be adapted by Paul Tomalin and directed by Tom Shankland. “I’ve been a Stephen King super-fan forever,” Shankland shared a statement. “The chance to work with this great team and bring his utterly brilliant London mystery to life is beyond exciting – Crouch End will be cinematic, original and thought-provoking in equal measure.”
King’s short story Crouch End is reportedly inspired by the beloved lore of H.P. Lovecraft. It originally appeared in the 1980 anthology New Tales of the Cthulhu Mythos and was later included in King’s 1993 Nightmares & Dreamscapes collection.
Stephen King Adaptations Take Over
Nicole Clemens, VP of International Originals at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, added: “Stephen King is one of the defining storytellers of our time, and we’re thrilled to bring his Lovecraftian tale to life in London with Crouch End. Paul Tomalin brings a singular, character-driven vision to the series and, paired with Tom Shankland at the helm, plus the first-class production teams at Mammoth Screen and Fifth Season, this show will grip audiences worldwide with its visceral crime thriller and supernatural mystery.”
King has always been a surefire hit with adaptations, with last year alone bringing It: Welcome to Derry, The Long Walk, The Life of Chuck and The Running Man. There has also been The Monkey. Mike Flanagan, regular King collaborator, is now working on a new spin on the writer's The Mist. Few weeks back, a new adaptation of Desperation was announced, with Sam Raimi attached to produce. It: Welcome to Derry has also confirmed a second season. Prime Video is bringing Mike Flanagan's new adaptation of Carrie as a full-fledged series later in the year.