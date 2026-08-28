Amaal Mallik Announces Break From Film Music, Says ‘Ab Mujhe Vida Karo’

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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The singer-composer recently worked on Awarapan 2 and says he will return when ready.

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Amaal Mallik
Amaal Mallik Announces Break From Film Music Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Amaal Mallik announced a year-long break from film music.

  • The singer-composer asked fans to respect his decision and space.

  • Amaal recently composed Yeh Awarapan for Awarapan 2.

Amaal Mallik has announced a break from film music, saying he needs time to focus on his mind, body and overall healing. The singer-composer shared the news on X on Thursday and asked fans not to pester him while he takes some time away from the industry.

Amaal Mallik announces break from film music

In his note, Amaal said he was choosing to do what was best for himself and focus on what mattered to him personally. A break was described as necessary for his mental and physical recovery, with the singer saying he hoped to return with a renewed love for music.

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He also clarified that there would be no new film music from him until next year. Some previously recorded songs from smaller films could still be released, although their future remains uncertain because of the difficulties such projects face in securing theatrical screens.

Amaal signed off with the words Ab mujhe Vida Karo, adding that he would be back. He also explained that his journey from music to cinema had taken him far from where he began and that he now wanted to move back towards music.

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Amaal Mallik’s recent work and industry concerns

The announcement comes months after Amaal spoke about feeling sidelined by powerful figures in the film and music industry. In May, he claimed that he had been removed from several projects over the years and said he was willing to focus on independent music if opportunities in films continued to disappear.

Amaal most recently contributed to Awarapan 2, composing the song Yeh Awarapan for the Emraan Hashmi-led film.

He made his Bollywood composing debut with Jai Ho in 2014 and rose to wider recognition with Sooraj Dooba Hai from Roy. He has since worked on films including Airlift, Kapoor & Sons, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh and Vedaa.

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The singer has said his break from film music will continue until next year, after which he plans to return to music.

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