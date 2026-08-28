Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash Film Earns ₹37 Crore, Nears ₹200 Crore Worldwide

Toxic earned ₹37.65 crore on day 2, taking India net to ₹138.75 crore.
Yash’s Toxic reached ₹190.10 crore worldwide after its second day.
Toxic collected ₹8 crore overseas on day 2, taking total to ₹24.25 crore.
Toxic's box office collection on day 2 has reached ₹37.65 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk taking the Yash-starrer’s total domestic net collection to ₹138.75 crore. The Geetu Mohandas directorial has also earned ₹8 crore overseas on its second day, pushing its worldwide gross collection to ₹190.10 crore so far.
Toxic box office collection day 2: Yash film faces Dhurandhar 2 gap
While Toxic crossed the ₹100 crore mark domestically on its first day, its second-day numbers are considerably lower than those of Dhurandhar 2. Aditya Dhar’s sequel collected ₹80.72 crore on its second day, putting it far ahead of Yash’s film at the same stage.
Toxic had opened with ₹101.10 crore net in India and reportedly grossed ₹140 crore worldwide on day one. Its opening-day occupancy stood at 56.1% across 24,579 shows. The Hindi version contributed ₹55 crore, while the Kannada version collected ₹23.30 crore.
Dhurandhar 2, meanwhile, had opened with ₹102.55 crore in India, in addition to ₹43 crore from its premieres. Toxic's second-day performance will now be watched closely as the film heads into the weekend.
Yash’s Toxic gets mixed response after strong opening
The film has generated plenty of discussion since its release, with reactions ranging from praise for its scale and performances to criticism of its violence, sensual scenes and emotional depth. The response has also fuelled memes and online trolling surrounding the film.
Toxic stars Yash in dual roles as Raya and Ticket, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, the film was mounted on a large budget.
The weekend could prove important for Toxic as it attempts to turn its strong opening into sustained box office momentum. With Dhurandhar 2 continuing to dominate the early race, Yash's film has a significant gap to close in the coming days.