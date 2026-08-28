Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash Film Earns ₹37 Crore, Nears ₹200 Crore Worldwide

Toxic box office collection day 2: Yash film faces Dhurandhar 2 gap

While Toxic crossed the ₹100 crore mark domestically on its first day, its second-day numbers are considerably lower than those of Dhurandhar 2. Aditya Dhar’s sequel collected ₹80.72 crore on its second day, putting it far ahead of Yash’s film at the same stage.