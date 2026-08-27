Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash's Film Storms Past ₹100 Crore Mark In India

Toxic crossed ₹100 crore mark across all languages, with the Hindi dub leading the revenue.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the 1950s Goa-set underworld saga features Yash in a dual role as Raya.
Yash's home market in Karnataka delivered the second-highest collection.
Toxic box office collection: Yash-led Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas arrived in cinemas on August 25. The romantic gangster drama opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. However, despite mixed reactions, it had a phenomenal start at the box office in India and worldwide. It has stormed past the ₹100 crore mark on Day 1. The film was released in six languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telegu, Hindi, Malayalam and English.
Toxic box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, Toxic earned an estimated ₹101.10 crore net domestically on its opening day across all language formats from 24,579 shows.
It grossed roughly ₹140.75 crore across India on Day 1.
The actioner marks Yash's first appearance since his 2022 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2.
Hindi leads opening day
The Hindi release drove the highest day-one revenue, contributing ₹55 crore to the net total.
Yash’s home market followed, with the Kannada version bringing in ₹23.30 crore net. The Telugu and Tamil editions collected ₹16 crore and ₹5.50 crore net respectively.
The makers secured a wide pan-India footprint by distributing the film across multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Toxic plot and cast
The story is set in 1950s Goa. It features Yash portraying two distinct characters.
His primary character, Raya, rises through the city's underworld through betrayal and bloodshed just as Portuguese colonial rule begins to collapse, according to the film's IMDb logline. The story also explores the steep price that comes with power.
The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations produced the project, which was shot in Kannada and English.
The film faced several delays. The makers initially planned a March release, which would have clashed with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.
Also, due to war in the Middle East it was postponed to June. Post-production delays caused the film to miss its June target as well, and then the makers decided to release it on August 26.