Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash's Film Storms Past ₹100 Crore Mark In India

Toxic box office collection: Yash-led Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas arrived in cinemas on August 25. The romantic gangster drama opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. However, despite mixed reactions, it had a phenomenal start at the box office in India and worldwide. It has stormed past the ₹100 crore mark on Day 1. The film was released in six languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telegu, Hindi, Malayalam and English.