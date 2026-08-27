Ozzy Osbourne Biopic Won’t Be An ‘Artsy’ Film, Jack Osbourne Promises Fans

Ozzy Osbourne biopic script is complete, with directors now being considered.
Jack Osbourne says fans will remain central to the film.
Sony’s Ozzy Osbourne project was announced back in 2021.
Ozzy Osbourne's biopic is taking shape, with the late rock legend’s family now looking for the right director to bring his extraordinary life to the screen. Jack Osbourne has confirmed that the script is finished and discussions with filmmakers are currently underway. The project is being developed with Sony Pictures.
Ozzy Osbourne biopic will put fans first
Jack Osbourne has made it clear that the upcoming film will not follow the style of a conventional arthouse music biopic. Speaking to E! News, he explained that the family has consistently followed one guiding principle while handling his father’s legacy: giving fans what they want.
The approach was said to come from Ozzy’s own relationship with his audience. His music, tours and live performances were all created with his fans at the centre, and Jack believes the film should carry the same spirit.
The Ozzy Osbourne biopic was therefore described as unlikely to become an overly abstract or experimental retelling of the singer’s life. Jack specifically stressed that an artsy or esoteric treatment would not be what audiences have been waiting for.
Jack Osbourne teases Ozzy’s potential screen portrayal
The family is also believed to have a potential actor in mind to play Ozzy. While Jack did not reveal the name, he said conversations had already taken place and suggested that fans could be excited if everything comes together.
The film was first announced in 2021, when Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment revealed plans for a biopic chronicling Ozzy’s life and his relationship with his wife, Sharon Osbourne. Oscar-nominated writer Lee Hall was attached to the project at the time.
The story now takes on added significance following Ozzy’s death at 76 on July 22, 2025. He died after suffering a heart attack and had also been diagnosed with coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease.
No release date has been announced for the Ozzy Osbourne biopic yet, but with the script completed and directors being approached, the long-awaited project appears to be moving closer to production.