Vin Diesel Confirms Fast Forever Begins Shoot In December

Vin Diesel has stated the Fast Furious movie kicks off shoot in December.
Diesel confessed being moved by the script to tears.
It is the final instalment in the superhit franchise.
Vin Diesel has finally teased the production of Fast Forever. That it is just in a few months is a happy occasion for fans waiting with bated breath for the franchise to return.
“We start shooting in December, if I can make good on the request from the studio,” Diesel told Variety Monday night at the 25th anniversary screening of “The Fast and the Furious.” “I’m in a good place, though. I had to go through four sets of writers, four years of development, to get to something that I felt would be worthy of a finale. And when I read the script a couple of weeks ago, [I cried].”
Vin Diesel On The Fast Furious Script
He also revealed that the script has taken a change in four different writers over a four-year span. He is satisfied with the current draft after those many rewrites.
“I’m going to tell you something personal,” he shared. “It was after four different writers, four years of development, and after I read the script, halfway through, one tear. By the end of the script that we crafted and worked so hard to make right for you after four years, I was crying. I couldn’t hold it back, and I had to tell everyone. And my sister said, ‘No more crying, bro.’ So I just want to say that sometimes, even the toughest guys in the world need to cry.”
Director Louis Leterrier has confessed that he has not yet read the current script. Speaking to Polygon, Leterrier teased that the franchise will receive an ending while keeping details under wraps. “I’d love to tell you the full truth, but I can’t,” Leterrier stated. “There will be an ending, and it’s great. I was very, very lucky to be part of the franchise, and I love Vin and I love Universal. They’re great to work with. So yeah. We’ll see, hopefully.”
The long-running action series, which has solidfied its status as one of Hollywood's biggest franchises over the years, is ramping up for its 11th and final instalment, Fast Forever. The film is currently slated to reach theatres on March 17, 2028. The franchise collectively grossed around $7.3 billion worldwide.