Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider Locks July 2028 Release

Ghost Rider reboot has confirmed its release date.
Ryan Gosling is starring in the lead.
Gosling is joining the MCU for the first time.
Last month, Marvel Studios confirmed Ryan Gosling would star as Ghost Rider in a 2028 solo film. Ghost Rider is now slated for July 28, 2028. Ghost Rider will be the second Marvel Cinematic Universe film to be released after Avengers: Secret Wars arrives in December 2027. The project was first announced during Marvel’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con in July.
Ghost Rider Trajectory
Ghost Rider will be helmed by Shawn Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper, the screenwriter of Star Wars: Starfighter. Gosling will play the Spirit of Vengeance, taking over the role after Nicolas Cage portrayed the motorcycle-riding character in two Sony films. Johnny Blaze was the definitive Ghost Rider, while Gabriel Luna more recently played the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider in the series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Luna was slated to star in his own Ghost Rider spinoff series in the shadow of that small screen appearance, but that Hulu project ended up being shelved before it could proceed.
2028's third and final (for now) Marvel Studios film will be Black Panther 3, slated for Dec. 15, 2028. It will bring on David Jonsson as the son of T'Challa, who audiences met as a kid at the close of Black Panther 2. Along with filmmaker Ryan Coogler, actors Letitia Wright and Winston Duke are returning for the third Black Panther installment.
The new X-Men movie, set to release on May 5, 2028, will be directed by Jake Schreier. It features an ensemble cast including Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Maya Boyd as Storm.