Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider Locks July 2028 Release

Ghost Rider will be helmed by Shawn Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper, the screenwriter of Star Wars: Starfighter. Gosling will play the Spirit of Vengeance, taking over the role after Nicolas Cage portrayed the motorcycle-riding character in two Sony films. Johnny Blaze was the definitive Ghost Rider, while Gabriel Luna more recently played the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider in the series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Luna was slated to star in his own Ghost Rider spinoff series in the shadow of that small screen appearance, but that Hulu project ended up being shelved before it could proceed.