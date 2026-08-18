The Revolutionaries: Bhuvan Bam And Rohit Saraf's Prime Video Period Drama To Launch In September

The Revolutionaries premieres on September 11.
Nikkhil Advani has helmed the period drama.
This is Advani's next collaboration with Prime Video after Mumbai Diaries.
Prime Video has locked September 11 for the global premiere of The Revolutionaries, unveiling Nikkhil Advani’s ambitious period series to audiences across India and more than 240 countries and territories. The Hindi Original will also be available with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali, alongside English and other international-language subtitles. The makers unveiled the first look posters of the characters along with the premiere date.
The series is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's bestseller Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. Written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang, and Rutvi Mehta, The Revolutionaries boasts a stellar ensemble, with Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada leading the cast, and Jason Shah, Paoli Dam, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key supporting roles.
Staged against the backdrop of India's freedom movement, The Revolutionaries follows four fearless young revolutionaries, Rash Behari Bose (Bam), Sachindra Nath Sanyal (Saraf), Pratibha Lahiri (Ranta), and Bagha Jatin (Pirzada), who rose to challenge the might of the British Empire.
It is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under their Emmay Entertainment banner. The Revolutionaries is significant as Nikkhil Advani's next collaboration with Prime Video following their work on Mumbai Diaries.
“India's freedom struggle remains one of the most extraordinary chapters in human history, filled with stories of courage and sacrifice that continue to resonate across generations. Sanjeev Sanyal's book sheds light on so many such remarkable characters and events, and we are proud to have adapted some of those stories for this series,” told Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India.
Talking about the show, creator and director Nikkhil Advani emphasised in a statement, “What excited me most about The Revolutionaries was the opportunity to shine a light on the lesser-known heroes of pre-independence India. While inspired by real events and the extraordinary stories of courage documented in Sanjeev Sanyal’s eponymous book, we have approached the series as a character-driven action drama that explores rebellion, sacrifice, friendship, and freedom through an emotional and cinematic lens.”