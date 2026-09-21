Mirzapur The Movie Races Past ₹300 Crore Worldwide

Mirzapur The Movie's Overseas Earnings

The chunk of Mirzapur’s earnings has been drawn from India, but it has clicked abroad as well. The film began slowly internationally, but then picked up over the weekend. By Sunday, it had raked in an impressive $5.4 million overseas, largely from North America and the Middle East. It brings the film’s worldwide haul after 17 days to ₹308 crore. It is the third Hindi film to cross the ₹200-crore mark worldwide this year, and only the 10th Indian film overall. Mirzapur The Movie now ranks 9th on the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2027. The film’s current pace indicates that t could finish above ₹350 crore worldwide.