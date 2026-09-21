Mirzapur The Movie Races Past ₹300 Crore Worldwide

Mirzapur The Movie strode past the ₹300 crore mark at the worldwide box office.
It had a great opening and received positive reviews.
The film is situated within the events of the Prime Video show's first season.
Mirzapur The Movie is now the fourth Hindi film to enter the ₹300-crore club at the worldwide box office in 2026. The action drama pulled this off on its 17th day in theatres. The feature expansion of the Prime Video show opened to positive reviews. It marched to a solid ₹100 crore worldwide during its opening weekend itself.
Mirzapur The Movie's Overseas Earnings
The chunk of Mirzapur’s earnings has been drawn from India, but it has clicked abroad as well. The film began slowly internationally, but then picked up over the weekend. By Sunday, it had raked in an impressive $5.4 million overseas, largely from North America and the Middle East. It brings the film’s worldwide haul after 17 days to ₹308 crore. It is the third Hindi film to cross the ₹200-crore mark worldwide this year, and only the 10th Indian film overall. Mirzapur The Movie now ranks 9th on the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2027. The film’s current pace indicates that t could finish above ₹350 crore worldwide.
Should it come to pass, the film would stamp past several other major 2026 earners, including Jana Nayagan at ₹324 crore, Toxic at ₹341 crore and Peddi at ₹347 crore.
The film achieved a box office draw so far of ₹216 crore net in India, which translates to ₹257 crore gross. On its 17th day, Sunday, it added around ₹5 crore net domestically. The third weekend ushered in ₹12.25 crore. That is a noticeable drop from the ₹32 crore earned in the second weekend and the massive ₹93 crore collected during its opening weekend. Still, the film has managed to keep earning despite the slowdown.
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.
The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.