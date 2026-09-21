Saurav Gurjar Remanded To 14-Day Judicial Custody After Woman Alleges Sexual Exploitation

Saurav Gurjar was arrested in connection with a sexual exploitation case filed by a 29-year-old woman.
The woman alleged that Gurjar misled her with promises of marriage after they met on Instagram in 2021.
Gachibowli police booked the case under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and issued a Look Out Circular.
Former wrestler and actor Saurav Gurjar is in judicial custody in a sexual exploitation case after a 29-year-old woman accused him of using marriage promises to mislead her. Gurjar, who played Bhima in Mahabharat and Zor in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, was taken into custody at Mumbai airport after police issued a Look Out Circular for him.
Why was Saurav Gurjar arrested?
Officers took Gurjar to Hyderabad and presented him before a magistrate. The court sent him to 14 days in judicial custody. The investigation is still under way and the allegations remain unproven in court.
The woman went to Gachibowli police on August 15. The complaint says the dispute grew out of a relationship that began after the pair met on social media and later stretched across India and the US.
Complaint details and allegations
Times of India reported that the woman told police she met Gurjar on Instagram in 2021. They saw each other for the first time on December 25 that year, and the complaint says the relationship then carried on between India and the US.
She alleged that Gurjar later admitted he was already married but still kept assuring her that they would one day settle down together. In her complaint, she said, “During the course of our relationship, the accused disclosed that he was already married. He repeatedly promised to give me wife-like rights and eventually settle down with me”.
She also said that when marriage came up, he would go silent. She said, “He used to block me on the phone/social media and disappear without any prior information. I suffered mental harassment, emotional distress and financial loss, including losing my job after I left my employment in the US to stay with him”.
According to the complaint, Gurjar persuaded her to leave her job in the US by promising they would start a business in India. She shifted to Hyderabad with that expectation, but she alleged that the plan never came through.
She said Gurjar stayed with her from October 2025 to March 2026, then cut off contact. The complaint adds that he later helped her move to Hyderabad, but she said the problems in their relationship and his repeated promises did not stop, prompting her to go to the police.
Police action and custody
Gachibowli police booked the case under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a provision that deals with sexual intercourse through deceitful means.
Gachibowli inspector K Saidulu confirmed the arrest and said, “We also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. On the night of September 17, he was intercepted by immigration officials at Mumbai airport when he arrived from the Middle East. Our team brought him to Hyderabad on Saturday and produced him before a magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody on Sunday”.