Award-Winning Short Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot To Release On Anurag Kashyap’s YouTube Channel On September 24

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The short film stars Vandana Joshi, Prasanna Bisht, Apeksha Iyer, Naseem Mughal and Rishi Solanki.

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Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot
Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot gets September 24 premiere on Anurag Kashyap's YouTube channel Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Chaubey and Navdeep Singh are presenting Shivam Shankar’s short film Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot.

  • The film will premiere globally on September 24 at midnight on Anurag Kashyap’s curated YouTube channel Oh Short Flips.

  • The story follows a heartbroken brass band musician whose wall message triggers a wider wave of public grievances.

Abhishek Chaubey and Navdeep Singh are presenting award-winning short film Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot on Anurag Kashyap’s curated short-film YouTube channel, Oh Short Flips. It will stream worldwide at midnight on September 24, 2026.

Ranjan Singh, RG and Mumbai-based filmmaker Shivam Shankar have produced the short, with Shankar also directing it. Before its online release, the film has already attracted attention for its festival circuit and its social setup.

About Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot

The film opens with a grieving brass band musician scrawling a bitter note about his lover on a public bathroom wall. That private outburst then sets off something larger. As more people add their own grievances, frustrations and anxieties to the same wall, the film turns into a portrait of public noise, neglect and blame—until government officials step in.

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Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot cast

The film stars Vandana Joshi, Prasanna Bisht, Apeksha Iyer, Naseem Mughal and Rishi Solanki.

What Chaubey and Singh said about the film

Chaubey praised the short’s tone and construction. “What I loved most about BBB is Shivam’s modern approach to the narrative and the fact that it is so enjoyable, yet so disturbing. I am sure the audience will also like the film as much as I did,” he said.

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Singh focused on its style and timeliness. “Bhed, Bakri, Bhoot is acutely observed, astutely directed, and insanely relevant to the times we find ourselves in. It's a wonderful short film that’s both intelligent and wickedly entertaining,” he said.

Shankar added, “The film is my attempt to look at India without any filters, the everyday politics we live through in society, told through a raw, unguarded gaze.”

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Festival run and wins

The film has screened at the 29th edition of International Kurzfilmtage Winterthur, IFFSA Toronto, Tirana International Film Festival, Roma Short Film Festival, Tokyo International Short Film Festival, Yellowstone International Film Festival and the Best of India Short Film Festival.

It was named the second Best Film at IDSFFK. The short also won Best Editing at the Tokyo International Short Film Festival, Best Short Film at IIFSA Toronto and Best Indian Short Film at Yellow Stone.

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