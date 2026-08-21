Bandar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Bobby Deol’s Controversial Film Online

Bandar OTT release brings Bobby Deol’s controversial drama to ZEE5 this month.
Anurag Kashyap’s film explores accusations, public judgement and media scrutiny.
Bandar divided audiences during its limited theatrical run across India.
Bandar's OTT release is finally set to bring Anurag Kashyap’s controversial Bobby Deol-starrer to streaming. The film, which divided audiences during its theatrical run, will now be available to a wider audience on ZEE5. Rooted in the #MeTooForMen discourse, Bandar explores what happens when an accusation rapidly changes a man’s life.
The film stars Bobby Deol alongside Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi and Saba Azad. Its theatrical release sparked contrasting reactions, with viewers debating its treatment of false accusations and the broader conversation around gender, media scrutiny and public judgement.
Bandar OTT release: When and where to watch
Bandar will premiere on ZEE5 on August 28. The streaming release comes after the film struggled to secure screens during its theatrical run and eventually collected just under ₹5 crore worldwide.
The film follows a man whose life is turned upside down after being accused by a woman. As the allegation spreads, media attention and social judgement begin shaping the narrative before the truth can fully emerge.
Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap on Bandar
Bobby Deol described Bandar as a project that pushed him outside his comfort zone. The actor said the character demanded that he let go of his inhibitions and fully trust Kashyap’s vision. He also expressed hope that the ZEE5 premiere would allow the film to reach a wider audience.
Kashyap, meanwhile, said the story remained relevant despite its theatrical journey. The filmmaker hoped viewers would engage with the film on their own terms and continue discussing its themes after watching it.
The streaming release could give Bandar a second opportunity to find its audience, particularly among viewers who missed its limited theatrical run or want to form their own opinion about the film’s controversial subject.