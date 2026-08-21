ENG Vs PAK, 1st Test: Brook, Root Pile More Pain On Pakistan As England Take Control On Day 2

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 21 August 2026 9:21 am

England strengthened their grip on the first Test against Pakistan on Day 2, reaching 366-8 to take a commanding 195-run first-innings lead. Harry Brook came closest to a century, scoring 91 on his home ground of Headingley, while Joe Root (66), Jordan Cox (73) and Dan Lawrence (51) also struck half-centuries. Root and Cox added 150 runs for the fourth wicket before both fell in quick succession, while Brook was dismissed by left-arm spinner Ali Usman, who finished with 5-92 for his maiden five-wicket haul. Pakistan, who were bowled out for 171 on Day 1, endured another difficult day, with poor bowling and erratic fielding allowing England to take control.