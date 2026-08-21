ENG Vs PAK, 1st Test: Brook, Root Pile More Pain On Pakistan As England Take Control On Day 2

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England strengthened their grip on the first Test against Pakistan on Day 2, reaching 366-8 to take a commanding 195-run first-innings lead. Harry Brook came closest to a century, scoring 91 on his home ground of Headingley, while Joe Root (66), Jordan Cox (73) and Dan Lawrence (51) also struck half-centuries. Root and Cox added 150 runs for the fourth wicket before both fell in quick succession, while Brook was dismissed by left-arm spinner Ali Usman, who finished with 5-92 for his maiden five-wicket haul. Pakistan, who were bowled out for 171 on Day 1, endured another difficult day, with poor bowling and erratic fielding allowing England to take control.

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Joe Root England vs Pakistan 1st Test
England's Joe Root celebrates hitting a half century on day two of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Ollie Robinson England vs Pakistan 1st Test
England's Ollie Robinson after being bowled on day two of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs Pakistan 1st Test Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook is bowled by Pakistan's Ali Usman on day two of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Dan Lawrence England vs Pakistan 1st Test
England's Dan Lawrence bats on day two of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Shan Masood England vs Pakistan 1st Test
Pakistan's Shan Masood on day two of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Dan Lawrence Pakistan vs England 1st Test
England's Dan Lawrence bats on day two of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Salman Agha Pakistan vs England 1st Test
Pakistan's Salman Agha leaves the pitch with an injury on day two of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs Pakistan Cricket Series
England's Joe Root, right, is bowled out by Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad on day two of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Joe Root ENG vs PAK: 1st Test
England's Joe Root bats on day two of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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Jordan Cox ENG vs PAK: 1st Test
England's Jordan Cox bats on day two of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

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