Harmanpreet Kaur's Fiery Captaincy Moments: The Times She Lost Her Cool On The Field

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Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as India's captain after a tenure defined by aggression, emotion and historic wins. From heated exchanges to furious reactions on the field, here are some of the most notable instances when the India captain lost her cool

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Harmanpreet Kaurs Fiery Captaincy Moments: The Times She Lost Her Cool On The Field
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the time of toss. Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary of this article

  • Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as India's captain after a tenure marked by aggression, emotion and major wins

  • She led India to the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup title and back-to-back Asian Games gold medals

  • Here are some of the most notable instances when Harmanpreet lost her cool as captain

Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down from a captaincy tenure full of aggression, emotion and historic wins. The India women's captain was never one to hide her feelings on the field, and her leadership years produced several memorable moments when her competitive side boiled over.

“Aggression is in my genes,” Harmanpreet Kaur once said in a Cricinfo interview. Few lines capture her approach on the field quite as well.

Over the years, her captaincy has produced plenty of heated exchanges, animated reactions and moments when the competitive fire got the better of her. With her time as India captain now over, here are some of the most memorable occasions when Harmanpreet lost her cool on the field.

Bangladesh vs India, July 2023

One of Harmanpreet's most talked-about outbursts came during India's ODI series against Bangladesh in July 2023.

Harmanpreet was given out caught at slip but believed the ball had come off her pad. Clearly unhappy with the decision, she struck the stumps with her bat in frustration before leaving the field.

Related Content
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, centre, with her family after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - PTI
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Jess Kerr with teammate Smriti Mandhana (centre) during their ICC Women's World Cup ODI match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - PTI
Harmanpreet Kaur guided India to their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title on home soil. - File/AP
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur reacts as she walks off the field after losing her wicket during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Her anger did not end there. During the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet described the umpiring as "pathetic" and sarcastically suggested that the umpires be called for the trophy photographs.

The incident also led to a tense moment between the two teams, with Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana taking her players away from the presentation area.

Harmanpreet was later fined and handed demerit points by the ICC for her conduct.

India vs Australia, December 2023

Harmanpreet was involved in another heated exchange during India's one-off Test against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium.

While fielding during Australia's second innings, Harmanpreet collected a ball off her own bowling and threw it towards the batting end. Alyssa Healy used her bat to deflect the ball, prompting Harmanpreet to appeal for an obstructing-the-field dismissal.

The appeal was rejected, and the decision sparked a tense verbal exchange between the two captains on the field.

Harmanpreet Kaur Captaincy Report Card

India vs New Zealand, October 2024

Another flashpoint came during India's Women's T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand in 2024.

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr attempted a second run after the umpire had called the over complete. India completed the run-out, but the umpires ruled that the ball was already dead and Kerr was called back.

Harmanpreet was visibly unhappy with the decision and engaged in an animated discussion with the fourth umpire and match referee near the boundary. Her frustration was clear as the disagreement briefly brought the game to a standstill.

India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2025

Harmanpreet's temper surfaced again during India's Women's World Cup 2025 match against Australia in Visakhapatnam.

The incident came in the 35th over when a mix-up with Harleen Deol nearly resulted in Harmanpreet being run out. Harmanpreet had played Megan Schutt's delivery towards cover and set off for a single before being sent back.

She had to dive to make her ground as the throw came towards Alyssa Healy. Once safely back in her crease, Harmanpreet turned towards Harleen and angrily voiced her frustration over the mix-up.

Harleen kept her head down as Harmanpreet let her emotions out, before the India captain quickly regained her focus and continued with the innings.

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