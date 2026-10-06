Harmanpreet Kaur's Fiery Captaincy Moments: The Times She Lost Her Cool On The Field

Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as India's captain after a tenure marked by aggression, emotion and major wins
She led India to the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup title and back-to-back Asian Games gold medals
Here are some of the most notable instances when Harmanpreet lost her cool as captain
Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down from a captaincy tenure full of aggression, emotion and historic wins. The India women's captain was never one to hide her feelings on the field, and her leadership years produced several memorable moments when her competitive side boiled over.
“Aggression is in my genes,” Harmanpreet Kaur once said in a Cricinfo interview. Few lines capture her approach on the field quite as well.
Over the years, her captaincy has produced plenty of heated exchanges, animated reactions and moments when the competitive fire got the better of her. With her time as India captain now over, here are some of the most memorable occasions when Harmanpreet lost her cool on the field.
Bangladesh vs India, July 2023
One of Harmanpreet's most talked-about outbursts came during India's ODI series against Bangladesh in July 2023.
Harmanpreet was given out caught at slip but believed the ball had come off her pad. Clearly unhappy with the decision, she struck the stumps with her bat in frustration before leaving the field.
Her anger did not end there. During the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet described the umpiring as "pathetic" and sarcastically suggested that the umpires be called for the trophy photographs.
The incident also led to a tense moment between the two teams, with Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana taking her players away from the presentation area.
India vs Australia, December 2023
Harmanpreet was involved in another heated exchange during India's one-off Test against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium.
While fielding during Australia's second innings, Harmanpreet collected a ball off her own bowling and threw it towards the batting end. Alyssa Healy used her bat to deflect the ball, prompting Harmanpreet to appeal for an obstructing-the-field dismissal.
The appeal was rejected, and the decision sparked a tense verbal exchange between the two captains on the field.
India vs New Zealand, October 2024
New Zealand's Amelia Kerr attempted a second run after the umpire had called the over complete. India completed the run-out, but the umpires ruled that the ball was already dead and Kerr was called back.
Harmanpreet was visibly unhappy with the decision and engaged in an animated discussion with the fourth umpire and match referee near the boundary. Her frustration was clear as the disagreement briefly brought the game to a standstill.
India vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2025
Harmanpreet's temper surfaced again during India's Women's World Cup 2025 match against Australia in Visakhapatnam.
The incident came in the 35th over when a mix-up with Harleen Deol nearly resulted in Harmanpreet being run out. Harmanpreet had played Megan Schutt's delivery towards cover and set off for a single before being sent back.
She had to dive to make her ground as the throw came towards Alyssa Healy. Once safely back in her crease, Harmanpreet turned towards Harleen and angrily voiced her frustration over the mix-up.
Harleen kept her head down as Harmanpreet let her emotions out, before the India captain quickly regained her focus and continued with the innings.