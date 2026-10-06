Harmanpreet Kaur Captaincy Report Card: Five Biggest Achievements Of Her Tenure

Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as India women's captain across all three formats after a decorated leadership career
She led India to their maiden Women's ODI World Cup title in 2025 and back-to-back Asian Games gold medals in 2022 and 2026
Harmanpreet finished with 93 T20I wins, 30 ODI wins and four Test wins as captain, including an 80% win rate in Tests
Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as captain of the Indian women's cricket team across all three formats, bringing an end to a leadership stint that saw India win their maiden Women's ODI World Cup, two consecutive Asian Games gold medals and a silver at the Commonwealth Games.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Harmanpreet announced that she had decided to step down from the captaincy.
The 37-year-old had taken charge of India's T20I side in 2016 before becoming the full-time ODI and Test captain in 2022 following Mithali Raj's retirement from international cricket.
Her final assignment as captain ended with India winning a second successive Asian Games gold medal in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
Here's Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy report card and five of her biggest achievements as India skipper.
Harmanpreet Kaur's Report Card As Captain
Harmanpreet finished her captaincy career with 155 T20Is, 51 ODIs and five Tests as leader.
T20I Captaincy
Matches: 155
Won: 93
Lost: 57
No Result: 5
Win Percentage: 60%
Includes a Super Over win.
ODI Captaincy
Matches: 51
Won: 30
Lost: 19
Tied: 1
No Result: 1
Win Percentage: 58.82%
Test Captaincy
Matches: 5
Won: 4
Lost: 1
Drawn: 0
Win Percentage: 80%
Harmanpreet Kaur's Five Major Achievements As Captain
Led India To Their Maiden Women's ODI World Cup Title In 2025
The biggest achievement of Harmanpreet's captaincy came in November 2025, when she led India to their maiden Women's ODI World Cup title on home soil. India defeated South Africa in the final to complete a historic campaign, with Harmanpreet taking the final catch to seal the victory.
The triumph made her the first woman to captain India to a 50-over World Cup title and only the third Indian captain, after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, to win the 50-over World Cup.
Won Four Women's Asia Cup Titles
Harmanpreet has been part of India's success in the Women's Asia Cup, with India winning the tournament in 2012, 2016, 2022 and 2026.
Her first major captaincy assignment in the tournament came in 2012, when she led India in the final against Pakistan. India defended a total of 81 runs to win the title, setting the tone for a career that would eventually see Harmanpreet become one of the most successful leaders in women's cricket.
Led India To Back-To-Back Asian Games Gold Medals
Harmanpreet captained India to gold at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and again at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.
The 2022 edition marked cricket's return to the Asian Games, with India winning the women's gold medal. Four years later, India successfully defended their title, beating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the gold-medal match.
The second gold also marked Harmanpreet's final assignment as India's captain.
Guided India To Commonwealth Games Silver In 2022
Harmanpreet led India to a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where women's cricket made its debut at the multi-sport event.
India reached the final against Australia, with Harmanpreet scoring 65 runs. Australia eventually won the gold medal, but India's silver was a landmark result for the team on one of the biggest multi-sport stages.
Became The First Cricketer To Captain A Team In 150 T20Is
Harmanpreet's longevity is perhaps best reflected in her T20I captaincy record. She led India in 155 T20Is, becoming the first cricketer, male or female, to captain a team in 150 matches in the format.
During her T20I captaincy, India reached the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup in 2018 and 2023 and finished runners-up in 2020.