The controversy over changes to Form 6, the statutory application used to enrol new voters, has reached the Supreme Court after questions were raised over how an additional declaration linked to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) appeared on the online form. The issue came under scrutiny after the ECI said the declaration had been upheld by the Supreme Court, only for Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to clarify on October 5 that the Court had not approved any modified version of Form 6.