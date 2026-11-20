Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at around a dozen locations across Keralam.
The operation is part of an investigation into alleged foreign exchange violations.
ED teams are investigating suspected hawala transactions under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Keralam as part of a foreign exchange violation investigation, officials said.
Teams from the federal probe agency are covering around a dozen locations.
They said the action is being conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and some hawala transactions are being looked into.
More details are awaited.