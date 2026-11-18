Glastonbury 2027 runs June 23 to 27.
Harry Styles, Cher and Billie Eilish are the headliners.
The festival returns after a year's gap.
Following a customary year-long hiatus to allow its Somerset grounds to recover, the iconic Glastonbury Festival has officially unveiled a blockbuster roster for its highly awaited 2027 return. In an announcement made on Wednesday, festival organisers confirmed that global pop titan Harry Styles, Grammy-winning powerhouse Billie Eilish, British rock star Sam Fender, and music icon Cher will front the bill when the celebration of music and performing arts takes over Worthy Farm next summer.
For Harry Styles, the upcoming edition marks a long-awaited milestone. Fresh off an acclaimed, sold-out 30-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, the British hitmaker will finally make his maiden appearance on the legendary southwest England festival grounds, moving directly into a premier headlining spot. Joining him in the top tier is fellow Briton Sam Fender, who will likewise celebrate his first-ever outing as a Glastonbury headliner, cementing his rapid ascent to stadium-filling rock status.
Meanwhile, American superstar Billie Eilish is set to return to familiar territory. The 2027 showcase will represent her second stint commanding the festival’s main stage, having previously made history when she first headlined the event back in 2022. Rounding out the top-billed talent is the incomparable Cher; at 81 years old, the enduring pop goddess has been tapped to fill the festival’s prestigious Sunday afternoon "legends slot," promising a career-spanning spectacle of chart-topping anthems.
“We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year and, as we head into winter after that peaceful period, we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what’s to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists. We are beyond excited about how it’s all shaping up,” festival organizer Emily Eavis shared on Instagram. “We will bring you even more names in the new year and can’t wait to see you down here on Worthy Farm in June for some much-needed good times!”
Glastonbury 2027 Bookings
Beyond the headline acts, the newly revealed 2027 lineup boasts a rich cross-section of British musical talent. Organisers confirmed performances from Bristol trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack, electronic heavyweights Chase & Status, indie trio The xx, and celebrated pop singer-songwriter Lily Allen, signaling a diverse sonic palette across the weekend.
Scheduled to run from June 23 through June 27, 2027, at Worthy Farm in Pilton, the upcoming edition arrives on the heels of Glastonbury’s traditional fallow year, a periodic halt designed to preserve the farmland and local community. Despite the hiatus, demand for passes remained feverish. The 2027 festival marks a notable financial threshold, with standard ticket prices crossing the £400 barrier for the very first time. Priced at £408—up from £378.50 for the 2025 edition—the allocation vanished in minutes, selling out instantaneously when boxes went live on October 4.