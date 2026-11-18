“We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year and, as we head into winter after that peaceful period, we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what’s to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists. We are beyond excited about how it’s all shaping up,” festival organizer Emily Eavis shared on Instagram. “We will bring you even more names in the new year and can’t wait to see you down here on Worthy Farm in June for some much-needed good times!”