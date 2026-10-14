Matchbox BTS: Randeep Hooda Poses With Co-Star John Cena, Family on Set

Randeep Hooda's Matchbox BTS Pictures

Hooda mentioned on his social media, "Matchbox was a great excuse to catch up and hang out with my friends from the Extraction team and just make new memories .. and we got to play together a little all over again .. play it again Sam." The uploaded gallery features candid moments from the set, including a bright smile with co-star John Cena, behind-the-scenes interactions with director Sam Hargrave, and a glimpse at Randeep's pre-shoot makeup session. Adding a personal touch, his family—wife Lin Laishram and daughter Nyomica—were also present during production.