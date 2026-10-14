Matchbox BTS: Randeep Hooda Poses With Co-Star John Cena, Family on Set

Randeep Hooda was recently seen in Apple's Matchbox: The Movie.
John Cena leads the action thriller.
Hooda shared a bunch of BTS pictures on his Instagram, including posing with John Cena.
Marking the release of his latest Hollywood venture, Matchbox: The Movie, actor Randeep Hooda took to social media on Tuesday with behind-the-scenes set photos—posing beside co-star John Cena. Hooda reflected fondly on joining forces again with Extraction director Sam Hargrave and reconnecting with familiar crew members to bring the film to life.
Randeep Hooda's Matchbox BTS Pictures
Hooda mentioned on his social media, "Matchbox was a great excuse to catch up and hang out with my friends from the Extraction team and just make new memories .. and we got to play together a little all over again .. play it again Sam." The uploaded gallery features candid moments from the set, including a bright smile with co-star John Cena, behind-the-scenes interactions with director Sam Hargrave, and a glimpse at Randeep's pre-shoot makeup session. Adding a personal touch, his family—wife Lin Laishram and daughter Nyomica—were also present during production.
Matchbox Plot Details, Release
Based on Mattel’s world-famous toy vehicle brand, the Apple TV feature—which debuted October 9—is helmed by Extraction director Sam Hargrave from a David Coggeshall script. The story centers on Sean (John Cena), an operative hiding his CIA identity until a stolen nuclear device plunges him and his lifelong buddies into an international pursuit. Alongside Cena, the ensemble features Jessica Biel, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, Golshifteh Farahani, Corey Stoll, and Bill Camp. In the film, Randeep essays the character Mustaf.
As per an earlier report in Variety, Hooda had shared his excitement about working with Hargrave again and said, "Excited to be working with Sam again. We had a great time on our first collaboration with Extraction. Sam is a master of high-octane storytelling and action. Glad to be joining the team in Budapest."
Production credits include Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, Mattel Studios' Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz, and Jules Daly, with Patrick Newall and Elizabeth Bassin executive producing. Hooda will next be seen in Eetha which is directed by Laxman Utekar, who previously made Chhaava. Eetha is a biographical drama inspired by the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a celebrated Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer. Led by Shraddha Kapoor, the film releases on 4 December 2026 after a spate of delays.