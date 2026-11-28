Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand reached their third straight Syed Modi International women's doubles final
Teenager Tanvi Sharma also staged a three-game comeback against compatriot Unnati Hooda to enter a women's singles title clash
In mixed doubles, India's Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan bowed out in the semifinals
India will have two titles at stake on Sunday after defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, and teen sensation Tanvi Sharma, made the finals of the Syed Modi India International Super 300 badminton tournament at Lucknow on Saturday.
Top seeds Treesa and Gayatri came back from a game down to beat Ukrainian third seeds Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr 13-21, 21-10, 21-12 and reach their third successive final at the tournament.
They will meet Indonesian fourth seeds Isyana Syahira Meida and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine, who beat England's Abbygael Harris and Estelle Van Leeuwen 21-13, 21-18.
Tanvi also recovered from a game down to beat compatriot Unnati Hooda 11-21, 21-10, 21-13 in an all-Indian women's singles semifinal.
The 17-year-old second seed, who won the Taipei Open Super 300 earlier this year, will face Thailand's fourth seed Supanida Katethong in the summit clash. Katethong beat top seed Riko Gunji of Japan 21-16, 20-22, 21-10 in the other semifinal.
In the mixed doubles, India's Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan, however, lost 17-21, 18-21 to Malaysia's Wee Yee Hern and Vannee Gobi in the semifinals.
Tanvi vs Hooda
The match between the two Indian shuttlers moved at a frenetic pace, with short and sharp rallies. Hooda kept it simple in the opening game, playing some impressive shots, while Tanvi was too erratic. Hooda raced to a 9-2 lead with a winner, and a tight net shot gave her a six-point cushion.
After the break, Hooda stretched the lead to 16-8 with some fine winners, helped by Tanvi's continued unforced errors. She earned game points with a quick follow-up at the net and sealed the game immediately with an angled drop.
Tanvi was a different player after the change of ends, opening up a 7-1 lead with her sharp stroke-play.
A service error into the net from Hooda made it 9-3, and Tanvi then unleashed a brutal smash and won a net duel to go into the interval 11-4 up.
Tanvi quickly moved to 14-5, while Hooda continued to miss her shots, twice landing wide of the lines to trail 10-19.
Another fine shot gave Tanvi 10 game points, and she levelled the match when Hooda found the net.
In the decider, Tanvi continued to dominate with her precision to lead 6-3. She moved to 9-6, and a straight smash down the line gave her a five-point advantage at the break.
It was soon 17-9 for Tanvi, who earned seven match points when Hooda found the net. She sealed the win when Hooda sprayed a shot wide.
Women's Doubles semifinal
Treesa and Gayatri fell 3-8 behind in the opening game but fought their way back to 8-9. The Ukrainians kept their noses ahead and then pulled away from 15-13 with six straight points to take the game.
The Indian pair produced a superb comeback after the change of ends, surging to 9-2. Despite a tough fight from Buhrova and Kantemyr, Treesa and Gayatri stayed in control to take the game and draw level.
They carried the momentum into the decider, dominating the rallies to jump to 9-2 before going into the break with a seven-point cushion. The Indians kept a firm grip on the match to seal their place in the final.