Japan Open: Gayatri-Treesa Pair Advances; Dhruv-Radhika Combo Bows Out

Women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand reached the pre-quarterfinals of the Japan Open with a 21–17, 21–14 win over local pair Hinata Suzuki and Nao Yamakita.
Mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and Radhika Sharma suffered an early tournament exit, losing 16–21, 15–21 to second-seeded Americans Chen Zhi Yi and Francesca Corbett.
Treesa and Gayatri advance to face third-seeded Japanese duo Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in the round of 16.
The Indian women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly progressed to the pre-quarterfinals with a straight-game win over home favourites Hinata Suzuki and Nao Yamakita in the opening round of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.
The Indian combination, which won a bronze at this year's BWF World Championships in New Delhi, prevailed 21-17, 21-14 in 42 minutes in a round-of-32 clash.
It was, however, curtains for the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Radhika Sharma, who went down 16-21, 15-21 to the second-seeded American pair of Chen Zhi Yi and Francesca Corbett in the opening round of qualifying.
The men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun made it to the next round after their round-of-32 opponents, Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, retired hurt just six minutes into the match.
The Indians were leading 11-6 in the opening game when the Malaysian pair withdrew.