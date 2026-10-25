India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women Live Score, 2nd ODI: Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma In Focus As IND-W Eye Series Win

IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI LIVE Score: India Squad!
India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sayali Satghare, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandani Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Jintimani Kalita
IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Zimbabwe Squad!
Zimbabwe Women Squad: Modester Mupachikwa(w), Kelis Ndhlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo(c), Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Tendai Makusha, Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu
IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Live Streaming!
The 2nd ODI between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India and will be streamed live in on the JioHotstar app and website from 2 PM onwards.
IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Greetings!
Welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India women and Zimbabwe women in Vadodara! Get ready for an action-packed evening as the Women in Blue take the field. Stay tuned with us today for live scores, team updates, and all the ball-by-ball action right here.