India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women Live Score, 2nd ODI: Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma In Focus As IND-W Eye Series Win

IND-W Vs ZIM-W Live Score, 2nd ODI: India Women will look to seal the three-match ODI series when they take on Zimbabwe Women in the second ODI at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Sunday, October 25. Smriti Mandhana-led India head into the contest with a 1-0 advantage after registering a commanding nine-wicket victory in the series opener. Shree Charani starred with the ball, claiming four wickets for 23 runs, while Kranti Gaud picked up three scalps to bowl Zimbabwe out for 197. Pratika Rawal then struck an unbeaten century, and Shafali Verma smashed 64 not out off just 33 deliveries to complete a comfortable chase. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will hope for a stronger batting performance, with Beloved Biza's half-century offering encouragement. India will aim to maintain their winning momentum, while the visitors face a must-win contest to keep the series alive. The match begins at 2 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 1:30 PM.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Oct 2026, 01:01:46 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI LIVE Score: India Squad! India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sayali Satghare, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandani Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Jintimani Kalita

25 Oct 2026, 12:43:03 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Zimbabwe Squad! Zimbabwe Women Squad: Modester Mupachikwa(w), Kelis Ndhlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo(c), Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Tendai Makusha, Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu

25 Oct 2026, 12:24:32 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Live Streaming! The 2nd ODI between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India and will be streamed live in on the JioHotstar app and website from 2 PM onwards.