Asian Games 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Pair Join Unnati In Keeping Indian Shuttlers' Medal Hopes Alive

Unnati vs Putri

World No. 24 Unnati, who had lost to her rival at the Hylo Open last year, opened up a 10-6 lead quickly before taking a two-point advantage at the break. Putri caught up at 15-15 and also took a slender 17-15 lead at one stage, but Unnati fought her way back to grab three game points. She squandered two of them before converting the third.