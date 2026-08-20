Treesa-Gayatri Send Seventh Seeds Packing With A Stunning New Delhi Turnaround

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Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand produced a stunning performance to upset Japan’s seventh-seeded pair Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi 21-16, 21-12 and storm into the quarter-finals of the Badminton World Championships 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday. The Indian duo initially found themselves under pressure in the opening game after the Japanese pair surged ahead 16-13. However, Treesa and Gayatri responded brilliantly, reworking their strategy and unleashing an eight-point burst to snatch the first game 21-16. They carried that momentum into the second, taking control with their aggressive attacking play and leaving the seventh seeds with little room to recover. The straight-games victory moved the Indian pair one win away from a guaranteed World Championships medal.

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Badminton World Championships Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela of India celebrate after wining against Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Treesa Jolly Gayatri Gopichand upset win Japan
Treesa Jolly celebrates a point with Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, unseen, of India playing against Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Indian womens doubles badminton pair
Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan play against Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela of India during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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BWF World Championships
Treesa Jolly, left, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela of India play against Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Badminton World Championships Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan play against Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela of India during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand match today
Treesa Jolly, left, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela of India play against Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Badminton World Championships New Delhi
Badminton World Championships Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand- Rin Iwanaga, right, and Kie Nakanishi of Japan play against Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela of India during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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BWF World Championships 2026
Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan play against Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela of India during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
Treesa Jolly, left, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela of India play against Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

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