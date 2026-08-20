Treesa-Gayatri Send Seventh Seeds Packing With A Stunning New Delhi Turnaround

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 20 August 2026 4:48 pm

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand produced a stunning performance to upset Japan’s seventh-seeded pair Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi 21-16, 21-12 and storm into the quarter-finals of the Badminton World Championships 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday. The Indian duo initially found themselves under pressure in the opening game after the Japanese pair surged ahead 16-13. However, Treesa and Gayatri responded brilliantly, reworking their strategy and unleashing an eight-point burst to snatch the first game 21-16. They carried that momentum into the second, taking control with their aggressive attacking play and leaving the seventh seeds with little room to recover. The straight-games victory moved the Indian pair one win away from a guaranteed World Championships medal.