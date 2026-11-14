Lakshya Sen Reaches Kumamoto Masters Japan Final, Makes History

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagy Chatterjee
Published at:

Lakshya Sen became the first Indian to reach the Kumamoto Masters Japan final after beating Alwi Farhan in the semi-final on Saturday, November 14, in Kumamoto

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Lakshya Sen First Indian to reach Kumamoto masters japan final
Lakshya Sen became the first Indian badminton player to reach the Kumamoto Masters Japan final. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • Lakshya Sen became the first Indian badminton player to reach the Kumamoto Masters Japan final since the tournament began in 2023

  • He defeated sixth seed Alwi Farhan of Indonesia in the men’s singles semi-final on Saturday, November 14

  • Sen won the 70-minute contest 21-12, 15-21, 21-11 to seal his place in the summit clash

Lakshya Sen became the first Indian badminton player to reach the Kumamoto Masters Japan final on Saturday, November 14, since the tournament began in 2023. He beat sixth seed Alwi Farhan of Indonesia in the men’s singles semi-final.

The win sent Sen into his second straight final on the international circuit. The Indian shuttler kept up the momentum from his recent title run and moved one step away from another trophy.

Semi-final Victory Details

Fresh off his HYLO Open title, Sen won 21-12, 15-21, 21-11 in a 70-minute contest to book his place in the summit clash.

He came out fast. Sen took the opening game comfortably and put Farhan under pressure early with a strong start.

Farhan hit back in the second game and levelled the match. Sen then regained control in the decider and dominated the third game to close out the semi-final.

Record And Final Opponent

The result gave Sen his first win over Farhan on the international circuit. It also improved his head-to-head record against the Indonesian to 1-2.

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It marked a strong step in his season. The Kumamoto Masters Japan run is Sen’s third final of the season in the BWF World Tour Series.

Sen will now play the winner of the other men’s singles semi-final. That match features Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Japan’s Koki Watanabe.

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