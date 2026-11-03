PV Sindhu Urges Greater Financial Support For Emerging Shuttlers After Europe Tour Funding Row

PV Sindhu called for stronger financial backing for emerging shuttlers after the funding row over India’s European tour
Indian shuttlers reportedly had to bear the cost of four tournaments in Finland, Denmark, France and Germany themselves
Sindhu said comparisons between tennis and badminton prize money do not reflect the real costs athletes face
PV Sindhu has called for greater financial support for emerging shuttlers after a row over funding for India’s recent European tour, while arguing that comparisons between tennis and badminton earnings do not hold. Sindhu raised the issue hours after it emerged that Indian shuttlers had to bear the cost of four tournaments in Europe themselves.
Sindhu and Lakshya Sen capped that tour by winning titles at the Hylo Open in Germany on Sunday, November 1. The tour covered events in Finland, Denmark, France and Germany, that the Sports Authority of India declined to fund it.
Prize Money Comparison
Sindhu drew a direct contrast with tennis. “A first-round exit at Wimbledon earns £80,000. Winning the China Open, one of badminton’s richest tournaments, earns $140,000," Sindhu tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.
She said the comparison showed why headline prize money alone can be misleading when people discuss what athletes can afford.
Those costs, she said, include travel, coaching, physiotherapy, training and other support staff.
Support And Privilege
Sindhu then turned to privilege and backing. “I have been fortunate to have wonderful sponsors, but not everyone has that privilege. That is also why organisations like @OGQ_India are so important," Sindhu said.
OGQ India is a not-for-profit organisation that identifies and supports promising Indian athletes and para-athletes, helping them prepare for and win medals at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. It provides financial assistance to athletes to cover their training and competition-related expenses.
Funding Dispute Details
The dispute centres on money. Indian shuttlers had to arrange their own finances for a European swing across Finland, Denmark, France and Germany.
Sindhu framed the issue around the next generation. “I can find ways to fund my tour. But what about the 18-year-old chasing her dreams, hoping to become the next Sindhu or Lakshya?" Sindhu questioned.
She also defended the case for public support. “Accountability is absolutely necessary. But supporting athletes is not bleeding the system," Sindhu said.
The Badminton Association of India did not receive clearance from the SAI in time after delaying the submission of the tournament list for approval.