East Bengal Waste Chances, Lose 0-2 to Al-Seeb In AFC Champions League Two Group D Clash

East Bengal FC lost 0-2 to Oman’s Al-Seeb Club at Salt Lake Stadium in an AFC Champions League Two Group D fixture on Tuesday
The home side dominated possession and created several chances, but goalkeeper Ibrahim Al Mukhaini repeatedly denied Dani Ramirez, Edmund Lalrindika and Mohammed Rashid
Al-Seeb grew into the contest after the break, with Axel Meye and Omar Almalki testing East Bengal goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa
East Bengal FC fell 0-2 to Oman’s Al-Seeb Club in a Group D match of the AFC Champions League Two at Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday. The hosts wasted several chances, then Al-Seeb scored twice late to take the points.
The defeat left East Bengal at the bottom of Group D with two points. Al-Seeb moved to third with four points.
East Bengal controlled the ball and fashioned several openings, but Ibrahim Al Mukhaini kept them out, The Hindu reported. Dani Ramirez nearly scored in the 10th minute when his left-footed shot drifted just wide.
In the 20th minute, Ibrahim denied Edmund Lalrindika from close range. Captain Mohammed Rashid headed the rebound wide, and East Bengal kept pushing without finding a way through. Ramirez tested Ibrahim again in the 33rd minute, but the Al-Seeb goalkeeper produced another fine save.
East Bengal Misses
East Bengal waste good openings.
The home side saw more of the ball and carved out several chances, but Al-Seeb’s defence held firm and Ibrahim stood tall in goal. Dani Ramirez came close in the 10th minute when his left-footed effort flew just wide.
The best opening of the first half came in the 20th minute. Ibrahim denied Edmund Lalrindika at close range, and captain Mohammed Rashid could only head the rebound wide. East Bengal kept pushing but could not break through.
Ramirez tested Ibrahim again in the 33rd minute, but the Al-Seeb goalkeeper produced another fine save. That kept the game level despite East Bengal’s control for much of the opening period.
Al-Seeb Strikes Late
Al-Seeb grow into the contest.
The visitors began to threaten after the break. Axel Meye headed over from a corner in the 48th minute as Al-Seeb looked sharper going forward. East Bengal still found chances, but Ibrahim again blocked their path in the 61st minute when he made a superb save from Ramirez after a move involving Jay Gupta and substitute Ake Loba.
East Bengal goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa then kept his side alive in the 76th minute. He made an excellent reflex save to stop Omar Almalki, who missed the rebound soon after.
The breakthrough came late. In the 85th minute, Meye brought down Hassan Al-Ajmi’s cross, beat defender Sandip Mandi and fired home to put Al-Seeb ahead. Meye then set up substitute Zahir Al-Aghbari in the 90+1st minute, and the forward went up unchallenged before calmly slotting home for 2-0.
The final score was East Bengal FC 0, Al-Seeb Club 2, with Axel Meye scoring in the 85th minute and Zahir Sulaiman adding the second in stoppage time.