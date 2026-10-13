East Bengal Vs Al Shorta, AFC Champions League Two 2026-27: Preview, When and Where To Watch

East Bengal FC face Al-Shorta SC at Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday, October 13, in AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Group D
The Kolkata side are searching for their first victory after opening with a 2-2 draw against Al-Hussein
Al-Shorta come into the match with three points after a 1-0 win over Al-Seeb
East Bengal FC host Iraq’s Al-Shorta SC in the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 on Tuesday, October 13, with the Kolkata side chasing their first Group D win. The match will be played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata, where East Bengal will try to turn home advantage into three important points.
The Red and Gold Brigade opened their group-stage campaign with a 2-2 draw against Jordanian club Al-Hussein. Al-Shorta began with a 1-0 win over Oman’s Al-Seeb, which leaves the Iraqi side ahead going into the second round of matches.
The game also carries early group-stage weight. East Bengal need a strong result at home before travelling to Oman to face Al-Seeb on October 27.
East Bengal showed promise in their opener. They went into half-time with a two-goal lead against Al-Hussein before conceding twice after the break.
That defensive slip now matters more against an Al-Shorta side that kept a clean sheet in its first match. East Bengal will need better control after the interval if they are to stop the Iraqi club from building on its winning start.
East Bengal’s key players include captain Mohammed Rashid, Spanish midfielder Dani Ramirez, defender Anwar Ali and forward PV Vishnu. For Al-Shorta, Hussein Al Saedi stands out after scoring the winner against Al-Seeb, while Kingsley Kuku and Leonel Ateba offer more options in attack.
All You Need To Know About East Bengal Vs Al Shorta, AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Match
When And Where Will The East Bengal Vs Al Shorta, AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Match Take Place?
The ACL Two 2026-27 encounter between East Bengal and Al Shorta will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
What Time Will The East Bengal Vs Al Shorta, AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Match Begin?
The ACL Two 2026-27 encounter between East Bengal and Al Shorta will take place on Tuesday, October 13, at 07:15 P.M. IST
Which TV Channel Will Telecast East Bengal Vs Al Shorta, AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Match?
The AFC Champions League Two match between East Bengal and Al Shorta will not be telecasted live on TV in India. There are no broadcasters in India for La Liga matches.
How can Fans Watch East Bengal Vs Al Shorta, AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Online In India?
The AFC Champions League Two tie between East Bengal and Al Shorta will be available for live streaming on the FanCode mobile app and website.