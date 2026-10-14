Heartbreak In Kolkata: Ten-Man Al-Shorta Stun East Bengal With Second-Half Comeback
East Bengal FC suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Iraqi giants Al-Shorta SC in their AFC Champions League Two group stage match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. David Lalhlansanga gave the hosts a dream start with a stellar first-half brace (7', 39'), sandwiching an equalizer from Ahmed Al-Hajjaj. However, East Bengal paid the price for missed chances before the break. Al-Shorta seized control in the second half with quickfire goals from Hussein Ali Al-Saedi (51') and Kingsley Fidelis Kuku (53'). Despite a late red card to Al-Shorta's Abdoul Madjid Moumouni in the 76th minute, the 10-man visitors weathered the storm to deny the Red and Gold brigade.
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