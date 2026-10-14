Heartbreak In Kolkata: Ten-Man Al-Shorta Stun East Bengal With Second-Half Comeback

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East Bengal FC suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Iraqi giants Al-Shorta SC in their AFC Champions League Two group stage match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. David Lalhlansanga gave the hosts a dream start with a stellar first-half brace (7', 39'), sandwiching an equalizer from Ahmed Al-Hajjaj. However, East Bengal paid the price for missed chances before the break. Al-Shorta seized control in the second half with quickfire goals from Hussein Ali Al-Saedi (51') and Kingsley Fidelis Kuku (53'). Despite a late red card to Al-Shorta's Abdoul Madjid Moumouni in the 76th minute, the 10-man visitors weathered the storm to deny the Red and Gold brigade.

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East Bengal vs Al Shorta FC AFC Champions League 2 highlights
Al Shorta FC players greet each other after winning the the AFC Champions League Two football match, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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East Bengal vs Al Shorta
East Bengal FC player and Al Shorta FC player vie for the ball during the AFC Champions League Two football match, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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East Bengal FC vs Al Shorta SC
East Bengal FC player contests for a header against opposition defender during the AFC Champions League Two football match, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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East Bengal Al Shorta AFC Champions League
East Bengal FC's David Hmar, 14, shoots the ball during the AFC Champions League Two football match, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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East Bengal vs Al Shorta ACL 2
East Bengal FC player and Al Shorta FC player vie for the ball during the AFC Champions League Two football match, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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East Bengal vs Al Shorta score
East Bengal FC's David Hmar, 14, lies on the ground during the AFC Champions League Two football match, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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East Bengal vs Al Shorta highlights
East Bengal FC player and Al Shorta FC player vie for the ball during the AFC Champions League Two football match, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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David Lalhlansanga goals East Bengal
East Bengal FC player and Al Shorta FC player vie for the ball during the AFC Champions League Two football match, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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East Bengal AFC Champions League Two 2026-27
East Bengal FC player and Al Shorta FC player vie for the ball during the AFC Champions League Two football match, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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EBFC vs Al Shorta
East Bengal FC's David Hmar, 14, scores a goal during the AFC Champions League Two football match, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Al Shorta vs East Bengal Kolkata Salt Lake Stadium
East Bengal FC's supporters unfurl a tiffo during the AFC Champions League Two football match, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

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