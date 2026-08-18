AFC Champions League Two 2026-27: East Bengal Drawn In Group D Alongside West Asian Heavyweights

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The official AFC Champions League Two ceremony in Kuala Lumpur delivered a blockbuster West Asian group for the Indian Super League club. The high-profile draw sets up an intense continental campaign for the Red and Gold Brigade against reigning regional champions

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AFC Champions League Two 2026-27: East Bengal Group Stage Draw
East Bengal footballers celebrate after scoring during ISL 2025-26 Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan. Photo: eastbengal_fc/X
Summary of this article

  • East Bengal FC has been drawn into Group D of the 2026–27 AFC Champions League Two

  • The Red and Gold Brigade booked their group spot through a historic 4–1 extra-time comeback victory against Kuwait's Al-Arabi SC

  • Antonio López Habas' squad will rely on home form in Kolkata and disciplined away displays to navigate the West Asian group

Following the official group stage draw conducted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Indian Super League heavyweights East Bengal FC have been placed into Group D for the 2026–27 AFC Champions League Two (ACL Two).

The Red and Gold Brigade find themselves locked into a demanding West Asian group alongside Al Hussein SC of Jordan, Al Shorta SC of Iraq, and Al Seeb Club of Oman.

East Bengal carved their path to this prestigious group stage through an unforgettable, high-drama preliminary round showdown at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Facing Kuwait’s Al-Arabi SC and trailing late after a 76th-minute penalty, the Indian champions orchestrated a stunning comeback.

Jay Gupta struck crucially in the 90th minute to force extra time, before a relentless attacking display featuring goals from Mohammed Rashid, David Lalhlansanga, and Rohit Danu sealed a resounding 4–1 victory. This milestone win wrote history as the first time an Indian club has ever defeated a Kuwaiti opponent in continental competition.

Navigating Group D will present a formidable challenge for head coach Antonio López Habas’ squad, given the immense pedigree of their opponents.

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Al Hussein SC brings robust tactical discipline and the physical intensity characteristic of top-tier Jordanian football. Meanwhile, Al Shorta SC enters as a traditional powerhouse from Iraq, boasting deep continental experience and a high-caliber squad built to contend for the knockout berths.

Rounding out the group are Omani champions Al Seeb Club, a side renowned for technical cleverness, tight defensive organization, and proven resilience in regional tournaments.

For East Bengal, making an impact in this group will hinge heavily on maximizing their fortress-like home advantage in Kolkata while maintaining strict structural discipline on their travels across West Asia. Securing valuable points away from home against heavyweights like Al Shorta and Al Hussein will be vital.

If the Red and Golds can replicate the grit and tactical sharpness they displayed in the qualifiers, they stand a fighting chance to make a deep run and break new ground on the continental stage.

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