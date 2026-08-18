AFC Champions League Two 2026-27: East Bengal Drawn In Group D Alongside West Asian Heavyweights

O Outlook Sports Desk 18 August 2026 4:08 pm Published at: 18 August 2026 3:15 pm Updated on:

The official AFC Champions League Two ceremony in Kuala Lumpur delivered a blockbuster West Asian group for the Indian Super League club. The high-profile draw sets up an intense continental campaign for the Red and Gold Brigade against reigning regional champions

O Outlook Sports Desk 18 August 2026 4:08 pm Published at: 18 August 2026 3:15 pm Updated on:

East Bengal footballers celebrate after scoring during ISL 2025-26 Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan. Photo: eastbengal_fc/X

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