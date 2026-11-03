Lionel Messi Breaks Silence After Tragic Death Of Tenerife Star Jesus De Miguel At 30

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Lionel Messi pays tribute to Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel after his tragic death at 30, offering heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the football community

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Lionel Messi and Jesus de Miguel
Composite image of Lionel Messi and Jesus de Miguel Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi paid an emotional tribute to Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel following his tragic death at 30

  • Messi offered condolences and strength to the late footballer's family and friends

  • De Miguel suffered a medical emergency after colliding with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Spanish second-division match

The football world has been left mourning following the tragic death of CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, with Lionel Messi among the prominent names paying tribute to the Spanish footballer. The Argentine superstar shared an emotional message following the news of the 30-year-old's passing, offering condolences to his family and friends.

De Miguel's death has sparked an outpouring of grief across the football community, with several clubs, players and organisations expressing their sorrow over the heartbreaking incident that unfolded during a Spanish second-division fixture.

Also Read: Jesus De Miguel Dies After Collision With Andorra Goalkeeper

Lionel Messi Pays Tribute to Jesus de Miguel

Messi took to social media to remember the Tenerife forward, sharing a heartfelt message after learning about his death. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner expressed his condolences and offered strength to those grieving the loss.

Lionel Messi Instagram story
Lionel Messi Instagram story Photo: Instagram/Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi Instagram story Photo: Instagram/Lionel Messi

“There are no words… My condolences and lots of strength to all his family and friends. May he rest in peace,” he wrote.

Messi's tribute added to the numerous messages of support pouring in from across the football fraternity. Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe also expressed his sadness, while former Barcelona defender and FC Andorra owner Gerard Pique shared his condolences.

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What Happened to Jesus de Miguel?

De Miguel passed away on Tuesday, November 3, at the age of 30, after suffering a medical emergency following a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during their Spanish second-division encounter on Monday.

The incident occurred late in the game when Owono rushed out to challenge for a long ball. The collision left De Miguel requiring urgent medical attention on the pitch. He was subsequently taken to hospital and admitted to intensive care.

Despite initial reports describing his condition as serious but stable, his health deteriorated, and Tenerife later confirmed his death. The match was abandoned following the incident.

Football Community Mourns the Loss

Tributes have continued to arrive from across Spanish football. Real Madrid and the Royal Spanish Football Federation expressed their condolences, while football authorities announced gestures of remembrance.

De Miguel's passing has brought immense sadness to Tenerife, his teammates, supporters and the wider football fraternity. As messages of sympathy continue to emerge, the focus remains on supporting his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

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