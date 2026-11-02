Lakshya Sen Withdraws From Korea Open, HS Prannoy To Lead India’s Challenge

Lakshya Sen has pulled out of the Korea Open after winning the Hylo Open in Germany
HS Prannoy will lead India’s men’s singles campaign at the USD 500,000 Super 500 event in Yeosu
Prannoy opens against South Korea’s Yoo Tae Bin in the first round
Lakshya Sen will miss the Korea Open, leaving HS Prannoy to lead the Indian challenge at the USD 500,000 Super 500 badminton tournament that starts on Tuesday.
Sen had been scheduled to face China’s Dong Tian Yao in the opening round in Yeosu. He has now withdrawn from the event. His absence shifts the focus to Prannoy in the men’s singles draw.
Prannoy Leads Singles
Prannoy carries India’s main singles hopes. The 2023 World Championships bronze medallist opens his campaign against South Korea’s Yoo Tae Bin.
The 33-year-old has been one of India’s most experienced campaigners on the international circuit. In Sen’s absence, he will be expected to shoulder much of the responsibility in the men’s singles.
The draw is strong. It includes Chinese Taipei’s top seed Chou Tien Chen, Japan’s third seed Kodai Naraoka and Canada’s Victor Lai.
Indian Women’s Draw
Tanvi Sharma opens against Japan’s Manami Suizu. The young Indian won the Taipei Open this year and has emerged as one of the promising players to watch.
Malvika Bansod faces a tougher first-round test. She takes on South Korea’s fourth seed Sim Yu Jin.
Anmol Kharb meets Canada’s Rachel Chan. Kharb reached the semifinals of the Hylo Open last week and will try to carry that form into Yeosu.
Her recent run matters. The 19-year-old’s campaign in Germany included a semifinal appearance against two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, giving her another chance to test herself against higher-ranked opponents.
Doubles Action Awaits
India also have entries in women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Sonali Singh and Ritika Thaker will face Australia’s Laudya Chelsea Griselda and Nozomi Shimizu in women’s doubles.
In mixed doubles, Dhruv Rawat and K. Maneesha will represent India. They open against China’s seventh seeds Zhu Yi Jun and Li Qian