Delhi will host the 2028 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals for the second time
BWF will introduce a revamped 24-team format with best-of-three ties
India last hosted the championships at Siri Fort Sports Complex in 2014
India will host the 2028 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, which will be the first edition of the men's and women's world team championships played in a revamped 24-team format with best-of-three ties, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced on Wednesday.
The 2028 Finals will be the second edition of the Thomas & Uber Cup to be held in India. The country first hosted it at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in New Delhi in 2014, when the Indian women won their first Uber Cup bronze.
India's women won another bronze in 2016. The men created history by winning the Thomas Cup in 2022 and took bronze at the 2026 edition in Horsens, Denmark, after losing to France in the semifinals.
New Delhi also hosted the BWF World Championships earlier this year.
New format for major championships
The BWF also approved sweeping changes to its major championships from 2027, and confirmed several hosts through to 2030. The flagship tournaments will be held across North America, Asia and Europe.
Under the new format, the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals will each feature 24 teams, divided into four bands of six. Each team will play four league-stage ties, and the top 12 will advance to the knockout stage. Tie winners will earn two bonus points on top of the points for every match won, regardless of the overall result of the tie.
Each tie will be decided over three matches instead of five. A new points system will reward every match won, irrespective of the tie result. A 3-0 win will fetch five points, a 2-1 win four points and a 2-1 defeat one point.
The Sudirman Cup Finals, the mixed team championships, will also expand to 24 teams in three bands of eight. Each team will play three league-stage ties, which will still be decided over five matches. It will follow a similar points system. A 5-0 win will fetch seven points, a 4-1 win six and a 3-2 win five, while a team losing 3-2 will get two points and one losing 4-1 one point.
The individual World Championships will adopt an Olympic-style format from 2027, with a group stage followed by knockouts in all five disciplines. Singles events will have 48 players in 16 groups of three and doubles events 32 pairs in eight groups of four. The top two from each group will advance to the round of 16.
The new structure guarantees every player at least two matches, and a maximum of four players or pairs per member association will be allowed in each event.
The changes come on top of the 3x15 scoring system, which comes into effect on January 4, 2027.
"The future of badminton depends on our ability to innovate, expand our reach and remain relevant to audiences around the world," BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said in a statement.
“These changes to our Major Championships are about creating stronger competition, opening the door to greater participation, and ensuring more Members and players can share in badminton’s biggest moments.
“Together with the introduction of the 3×15 scoring system, they form part of a broader vision to elevate our sport, deepen fan engagement, and strengthen badminton’s position as a truly global game.”
The 2027 World Championships will be held in Mississauga, Canada, from July 14 to 25. It will be the second time Canada hosts the event after Calgary in 1985, and the first time the championships return to North America since Anaheim in 2005.
The 2027 Sudirman Cup will be held in Beijing, the 2029 edition in South Korea, at a venue yet to be decided, and the 2030 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Paris.
“The hosts selected for our Major Championships represent some of the most important and strategic markets in our sport and share our ambition to deliver exceptional events that inspire athletes, engage fans and strengthen badminton’s global profile," Leeswadtrakul said.
North American swing
The championships will headline a three-tournament North American swing that also features the Canada Open and the US Open in Los Angeles, as the sport builds momentum towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
"North America is an important growth market for badminton and the 2027 swing represents a major opportunity to build momentum towards LA28 and showcase our sport to new audiences," Leeswadtrakul said.
The BWF said the host cities for the 2029 and 2030 World Championships will be confirmed later, and more details on the 2028 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in New Delhi will be announced in due course.