VAR Used In SAFF Championship For First Time; PV Vishnu, Chinglensana Singh Fire India Into Final

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

P.V. Vishnu and Chinglensana Singh scored as India beat Bhutan 2-1 in Dhaka on November 14, 2026, to reach the SAFF Championship final, with VAR used for the first time in the tournament.

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India vs Bhutan SAFF Championship 2026 Semi Final match report
Indian Footballers in action in the SAFF Championship 2026 semi-final against Bhutan. Photo: IndianFootball/X
Summary of this article

  • India defeated Bhutan 2-1 in Dhaka to book a place in the SAFF Championship final

  • P.V. Vishnu opened the scoring in the eighth minute after controlling a long diagonal ball

  • Chinglensana Singh doubled India’s lead in the 27th minute from close range

Defending champions India beat Bhutan 2-1 to enter the SAFF Championship final in Dhaka on Saturday, November 14, 2026. P.V. Vishnu and Chinglensana Singh scored in a win.

Bhutan pulled one back in the 48th minute when Tobden headed home after Gyeltshen’s effort from inside the box. VAR overturned the initial offside call. The match marked the first use of the system in the SAFF Championship.

The result sends India into the title clash as they defend the crown. India fielded their U-23 reserve side under head coach Naushad Moosa because the senior team are in New Zealand for friendly matches.

Early India Advantage

India struck early.

Vishnu opened the scoring in the eighth minute. He controlled a long diagonal ball, shifted it to his right foot and slotted it past the Bhutan goalkeeper.

India doubled the lead in the 27th minute. Chinglensana smashed home from close range after Bhutan failed to clear a corner delivered by Kipgen.

Bhutan Fightback

Bhutan responded soon after the break.

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Tobden headed in during the 48th minute after Gyeltshen’s effort from inside the box. VAR overturned the initial offside decision and the goal stood.

The intervention marked a historic first. The match was the SAFF Championship’s debut for the Video Assistant Referee system.

Squad And Final

India fielded the U-23 reserve squad as the senior team are currently engaged in friendly matches in New Zealand.

India will now face either hosts Bangladesh or Pakistan in the final on November 17.

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