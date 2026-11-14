VAR Used In SAFF Championship For First Time; PV Vishnu, Chinglensana Singh Fire India Into Final

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 14 November 2026 5:09 pm

P.V. Vishnu and Chinglensana Singh scored as India beat Bhutan 2-1 in Dhaka on November 14, 2026, to reach the SAFF Championship final, with VAR used for the first time in the tournament.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 14 November 2026 5:09 pm

Indian Footballers in action in the SAFF Championship 2026 semi-final against Bhutan. Photo: IndianFootball/X

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.