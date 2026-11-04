India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, SAFF Championship 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

India face Pakistan at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday, 5 November, 2026, in their opening match of the 2026 SAFF Championship
Naushad Moosa’s side begin their title defence after winning the SAFF Championship in 2023
India are expected to field a youthful squad, while Pakistan arrive determined to cause an upset
India open their 2026 SAFF Championship campaign against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday, 5 November, 2026, with the match carrying early weight in their title defence. The Blue Tigers may field a youthful squad, but they head into the opener aiming to retain the SAFF Championship they won in 2023.
A commanding result would give India’s young players an immediate morale lift and strengthen belief for the rest of the tournament. Dropping points in the first game, however, would hand them a damaging start in a competition they are expected to challenge strongly in.
The rivalry also gives both teams a sharp early test. India want to impose themselves despite the absence of several notable senior names, while Pakistan arrive looking to upset the holders and make a statement in Dhaka.
India's Title Defence
Naushad Moosa has the task of making sure India keep the SAFF Championship. India won the title in 2023 and now begin another campaign with a squad that may not include many notable senior players.
That puts the focus on youth. India still have several promising talents who are trying to prove they belong at international level and can carry the side through a regional tournament.
Moosa is expected to push an attacking approach. India will look to play thrilling forward football and stay inventive in their build-up so that Pakistan are forced back early and often.
Pakistan's Upset Bid
Pakistan enter as underdogs. They might be the lowest-rated national team in the FIFA World Rankings among the sides taking part in the 2026 SAFF Championship.
They still want to spring surprises. Pakistan are determined to pull off a few upsets and will hope an energetic display can unsettle India in the opening game
Nolberto Solano has picked a blend of youngsters and experienced players. Pakistan are expected to stay compact without the ball, frustrate India’s attack and then break with purpose when openings appear.
Squads And Records
The squad sizes and selections add context to the contest. Moosa has travelled to Dhaka with a 28-man India squad for the 2026 SAFF Championship.
Pakistan have also named what is described as a strong squad. England-born Mckeal Aroon Abdullah has earned his first call-up for Pakistan, adding a fresh name to Solano’s options.
The teams have met 29 times in senior internationals. India have won 16 of those matches, Pakistan have won four and nine have ended in draws.
Their latest meeting came at the 2023 SAFF Championship in Bengaluru. India won 4-0 that day, with Sunil Chhetri scoring a hat-trick and Udanta Singh Kumam adding the fourth goal.
Players To Watch
Noufal PN is in action for India in the Unity Cup 2026. Noufal PN comes in with form. The Mumbai City winger has made a prolific start to the 2026-27 Indian Super League season and has two assists in four appearances.
He gives India direct running from wide areas. Noufal is expected to use his tricky movement and dribbling to trouble Pakistan’s defenders and create space in the final third.
Pakistan’s key threat could be Umar Nawaz. He spent years in the youth academies of Wolves and Wrexham in England and now plays for Finnish club Kajaanin Haka.
Nawaz brings a different profile. He will try to get into dangerous areas, exploit gaps around India’s back line and remain a thorn for the defenders if Pakistan get chances in transition.
All You Need To Know About The SAFF Championship Tie Between India And Pakistan
When And Where Will SAFF Championship Match Between India And Pakistan Take Place?
The SAFF Championship encounter between India and Pakistan will take place at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh and has a start time of 3:00 PM IST on Thursday, November 5.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India Vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Match?
There will be no live telecast of the SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan on any television channel in India.
How Can Fans Watch India Vs Pakistan Online In India?
The SAFF Championship game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the VETO app and website.