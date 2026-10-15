ISL 2026-27 Opens Strong With Massive YouTube Views; Viewers Recorded In Millions During First Week

ISL 2026-27 began on October 10 with Bengaluru FC facing Sporting Club Delhi
65 million YouTube views and 52 million viewers across five opening-week matches recorded
The opening fixture drew 8.9 million YouTube views and 85,277 peak concurrent viewers on the English feed
Indian Super League began its 2026-27 campaign with 65 million YouTube views and 52 million viewers across five matches in the opening week. Fans can watch every MG ISL game live and free on YouTube, with matches also shown on Sony Sports Network and streamed on SonyLIV.
The season began on October 10 with Bengaluru FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi. The opening fixture drew 8.9 million YouTube views across the reported formats, while peak concurrent viewership on the English feed reached 85,277 viewers.
Live audiences split across both feeds. The broader plan is to make Indian football easier to access and give fans nationwide more ways to follow their clubs and the competition.
Record Viewership Figures
Inter Kashi FC versus Kerala Blasters FC drew the biggest English-feed peak, with 349,073 viewers watching at once. NorthEast United FC versus Mohun Bagan Super Giant topped the Hindi feed with 100,660 viewers.
NorthEast United FC versus Mohun Bagan Super Giant drew the most views on the English feed, with 17 million. The game also topped the Hindi feed, showing how language-specific coverage helps reach India's varied football audience.
Engagement And Growth
16.8 million engaged views in the first week. The league's YouTube channel also added 120,000 subscribers, lifting the total to 2.7 million. Across the five matches, fans generated 1.6 million live interactions through chat messages and reactions.
Every MG ISL match streams live and free on YouTube. Sony Sports Network carries the games on television and SonyLIV streams them online, giving fans three ways to follow the league.
Season And League Context
The ISL 2026-27 season commenced on October 10 and runs until May 31, 2027.
The Indian Super League (ISL) is India’s top-tier professional football league. The league provides a national platform for professional football, bringing together clubs, players, coaches, fans, broadcasters and commercial partners while contributing to the development of the sport in India.
The ISL features 13 clubs: Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers FC, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi. The league operates under a club-led commercial model, with participating clubs holding the commercial rights, administrative control and oversight of key operational aspects.