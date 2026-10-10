Indian Super League 2026-27 Guide: Live Streaming, Clubs, Format And Schedule - All You Need To Know About ISL

The 13th edition of the Indian Super League begins on October 10, 2026, with 13 clubs competing
The league returns to a double round-robin format, followed by the reinstated ISL Cup playoffs, with the season scheduled to run until May 2027
Matches will be streamed free on the official ISL YouTube channel, with additional coverage on SonyLIV and Sony Sports Network
The Indian Super League (ISL) returns on October 10 for its 13th season, with Indian football entering a new phase under a club-led commercial model.
After the uncertainty and truncated format of the previous campaign, the 2026-27 season will restore a more familiar competitive structure, with clubs competing for the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup.
Morris Garages (MG) has joined the competition as the title sponsor, making it the MG Indian Super League. The clubs have also collectively taken charge of the league's commercial rights, marking a significant shift in its administration.
With 13 clubs in the competition, the season begins with Bengaluru FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi, followed by FC Goa facing Chennaiyin FC. The return of the playoffs and a longer league campaign make this an important season for Indian club football.
ISL 2026-27: Key Details
Tournament: Indian Super League 2026-27
Season: 13th edition
Start date: October 10, 2026
Expected end: May 2027
Participating clubs: 13
Format: Double round-robin league followed by playoffs
Title sponsor: Morris Garages (MG)
Opening match: Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
Defending champions: East Bengal
Live streaming: YouTube and SonyLIV
TV broadcast: Sony Sports Network
ISL 2026-27: Format
The 2026-27 Indian Super League will return to a double round-robin format, with every club facing the other participating teams twice, once at home and once away. The league stage will be followed by the reinstated ISL Cup playoffs, bringing back the familiar route to the season's title.
The campaign is scheduled to run until May 2027. The longer season places greater importance on squad depth, consistency and player fitness, with clubs needing to maintain their performances across a demanding run of fixtures.
The League Winners' Shield will reward the team that finishes at the top of the standings, while the ISL Cup playoffs will determine the season's champions.
ISL 2026-27: Opening Day Fixtures
The new season begins with two matches on Saturday, October 10. Bengaluru FC host Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, while FC Goa take on Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium.
Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi: 5:00 PM IST
FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: 7:30 PM IST
ISL 2026-27: First Phase Schedule
The first phase of the Indian Super League features the opening round of fixtures, with clubs looking to establish early momentum in the competition.
The opening day features Bengaluru FC against Sporting Club Delhi and FC Goa against Chennaiyin FC. Subsequent fixtures will shape the standings as teams compete for the League Winners' Shield and a place in the playoffs.
ISL 2026-27 - First Phase Fixtures
|PHASE 1 MATCH SCHEDULE
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|October 10
|Saturday
|Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|5:00 PM
|October 10
|Saturday
|FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7:30 PM
|October 11
|Sunday
|Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Balewadi Stadium, Pune
|5:00 PM
|October 11
|Sunday
|Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7:30 PM
|October 12
|Monday
|NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|October 14
|Wednesday
|Punjab FC vs Odisha FC
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|7:30 PM
|October 16
|Friday
|Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|7:30 PM
|October 17
|Saturday
|Inter Kashi vs Odisha FC
|Balewadi Stadium, Pune
|5:00 PM
|October 17
|Saturday
|Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|October 18
|Sunday
|Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|5:00 PM
|October 18
|Sunday
|NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|October 19
|Monday
|Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|7:30 PM
|October 23
|Friday
|Inter Kashi vs East Bengal FC
|Balewadi Stadium, Pune
|5:00 PM
|October 24
|Saturday
|Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|7:30 PM
|October 25
|Sunday
|Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|5:00 PM
|October 25
|Sunday
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC
|JLN Stadium, Kochi
|7:30 PM
|October 26
|Monday
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC
|VYBK, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|October 28
|Wednesday
|FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7:30 PM
|October 30
|Friday
|NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|October 31
|Saturday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|JLN Stadium, Chennai
|5:00 PM
|October 31
|Saturday
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC
|VYBK, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|November 1
|Sunday
|Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai
|5:00 PM
|November 1
|Sunday
|Inter Kashi vs FC Goa
|Balewadi Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|November 5
|Thursday
|Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|5:00 PM
|November 5
|Thursday
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC
|VYBK, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|November 6
|Friday
|FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7:30 PM
|November 7
|Saturday
|Inter Kashi vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Balewadi Stadium, Pune
|5:00 PM
|November 7
|Saturday
|Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC
|JLN Stadium, Chennai
|7:30 PM
|November 20
|Friday
|East Bengal FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|VYBK, Kolkata
|5:00 PM
|November 20
|Friday
|Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC
|Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|November 21
|Saturday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC
|JLN Stadium, Chennai
|5:00 PM
|November 21
|Saturday
|NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|November 22
|Sunday
|Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7:30 PM
|November 24
|Tuesday
|NorthEast United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal
|7:30 PM
|November 27
|Friday
|Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers
|Balewadi Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|November 29
|Sunday
|FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|5:00 PM
|November 29
|Sunday
|East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|VYBK, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|November 30
|Monday
|Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai
|5:00 PM
|November 30
|Monday
|NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|December 4
|Friday
|Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|5:00 PM
|December 4
|Friday
|East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC
|VYBK, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|December 5
|Saturday
|FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|5:00 PM
|December 5
|Saturday
|Inter Kashi vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Balewadi Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|December 6
|Sunday
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Churchill Brothers
|JLN Stadium, Kochi
|5:00 PM
|December 6
|Sunday
|NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|December 9
|Wednesday
|Odisha FC vs FC Goa
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|5:00 PM
|December 9
|Wednesday
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC
|VYBK, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|December 10
|Thursday
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|JLN Stadium, Kochi
|5:00 PM
|December 10
|Thursday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Churchill Brothers
|JLN Stadium, Chennai
|7:30 PM
|December 12
|Saturday
|Inter Kashi vs NorthEast United FC
|Balewadi Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|December 13
|Sunday
|Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC
|Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai
|5:00 PM
|December 13
|Sunday
|Churchill Brothers vs FC Goa
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7:30 PM
|December 14
|Monday
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC
|JLN Stadium, Kochi
|7:30 PM
|December 16
|Wednesday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Inter Kashi
|JLN Stadium, Chennai
|5:00 PM
|December 16
|Wednesday
|Odisha FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|7:30 PM
|December 17
|Thursday
|Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai
|5:00 PM
|December 17
|Thursday
|Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC
|Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|December 20
|Sunday
|Sporting Club Delhi vs Churchill Brothers
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|5:00 PM
|December 20
|Sunday
|Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|7:30 PM
|December 21
|Monday
|Mumbai City FC vs Inter Kashi
|Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai
|5:00 PM
|December 21
|Monday
|East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC
|VYBK, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|December 22
|Tuesday
|Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC
|Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|5:00 PM
|December 22
|Tuesday
|FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7:30 PM
|January 3
|Sunday
|East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC
|VYBK, Kolkata
|5:00 PM
|January 3
|Sunday
|Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|January 7
|Thursday
|Punjab FC vs Inter Kashi
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|7:30 PM
|January 8
|Friday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC
|JLN Stadium, Chennai
|7:30 PM
|January 9
|Saturday
|East Bengal FC vs FC Goa
|VYBK, Kolkata
|5:00 PM
|January 9
|Saturday
|Churchill Brothers vs Bengaluru FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7:30 PM
|January 10
|Saturday
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters FC
|VYBK, Kolkata
|5:00 PM
|January 10
|Sunday
|Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|7:30 PM
|January 12
|Tuesday
|Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC
|Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|January 15
|Friday
|Punjab FC vs FC Goa
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|5:00 PM
|January 15
|Friday
|Odisha FC vs Churchill Brothers
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|7:30 PM
|January 16
|Saturday
|Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi
|Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|5:00 PM
|January 16
|Saturday
|Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC
|JLN Stadium, Kochi
|7:30 PM
|January 17
|Sunday
|Sporting Club Delhi vs Chennaiyin FC
|JLN Stadium, Delhi
|5:00 PM
|January 17
|Sunday
|Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC
|Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
ISL 2026-27 Teams: All 13 Clubs
Thirteen clubs will compete in the 2026-27 Indian Super League:
Bengaluru FC
Chennaiyin FC
Churchill Brothers FC
East Bengal FC
FC Goa
Inter Kashi
Kerala Blasters FC
Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Mumbai City FC
NorthEast United FC
Odisha FC
Punjab FC
Sporting Club Delhi
Why Are There 13 Teams In ISL 2026-27?
The 2026-27 season will feature 13 clubs following changes to participation arrangements and club ownership.
Diamond Harbour FC, the Indian Football League champions from the previous season, could not pay the participation fee required to enter the ISL and will therefore not compete in the top flight this season.
Meanwhile, the Tata Group transferred Jamshedpur FC's club rights and associated contracts to Churchill Brothers, bringing the Goan club into the competition.
These developments have shaped the final line-up for the new campaign. Diamond Harbour FC's absence also means there will be no conventional relegation battle during the season.
ISL 2026-27: Live Streaming And TV Telecast
The official YouTube channel will offer free live streaming, while SonyLIV will provide an additional online viewing option. Fans can also watch matches on Sony Sports Network.
What Is Different About ISL 2026-27?
The biggest change is the shift to a club-led commercial model, with the participating clubs collectively taking charge of the league's commercial rights.
This marks a departure from the previous season, which was managed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) amid uncertainty surrounding the competition.
The arrival of MG as title sponsor is another significant development. The return to a double round-robin league stage and the reinstatement of the ISL Cup playoffs restore a more familiar structure to the competition.
The revised format gives clubs a longer opportunity to build consistency and offers supporters a full campaign after the disruptions of the previous season.
What To Expect From ISL 2026-27
The new season brings together 13 clubs with different ambitions. Defending champions East Bengal will look to retain their title, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City will aim to challenge for the top honours.
Kerala Blasters, FC Goa, NorthEast United and Punjab FC will also look to make their mark, while the longer league stage will test the consistency and depth of every squad.
With the playoffs returning and a new commercial structure in place, the 2026-27 season represents an important chapter in the development of the Indian Super League and as Indian football fans, we hope to not jinx it.