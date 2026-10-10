Indian Super League 2026-27 Guide: Live Streaming, Clubs, Format And Schedule - All You Need To Know About ISL

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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ISL 2026-27 Guide: Check live streaming information, clubs, format and Phase 1 schedule for the Indian Super League, starting on Saturday, October 10

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Indian Super League 2026-27 Guide: ISL Live Streaming, Clubs, Format Schedule
Bengaluru FC teammates during an Indian Super League match. Photo: X | Bengaluru FC
Summary of this article

  • The 13th edition of the Indian Super League begins on October 10, 2026, with 13 clubs competing

  • The league returns to a double round-robin format, followed by the reinstated ISL Cup playoffs, with the season scheduled to run until May 2027

  • Matches will be streamed free on the official ISL YouTube channel, with additional coverage on SonyLIV and Sony Sports Network

The Indian Super League (ISL) returns on October 10 for its 13th season, with Indian football entering a new phase under a club-led commercial model.

After the uncertainty and truncated format of the previous campaign, the 2026-27 season will restore a more familiar competitive structure, with clubs competing for the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup.

Morris Garages (MG) has joined the competition as the title sponsor, making it the MG Indian Super League. The clubs have also collectively taken charge of the league's commercial rights, marking a significant shift in its administration.

With 13 clubs in the competition, the season begins with Bengaluru FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi, followed by FC Goa facing Chennaiyin FC. The return of the playoffs and a longer league campaign make this an important season for Indian club football.

ISL 2026-27: Key Details

  • Tournament: Indian Super League 2026-27

  • Season: 13th edition

  • Start date: October 10, 2026

  • Expected end: May 2027

  • Participating clubs: 13

  • Format: Double round-robin league followed by playoffs

  • Title sponsor: Morris Garages (MG)

  • Opening match: Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi

  • Defending champions: East Bengal

  • Live streaming: YouTube and SonyLIV

  • TV broadcast: Sony Sports Network

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ISL 2026-27: Format

The 2026-27 Indian Super League will return to a double round-robin format, with every club facing the other participating teams twice, once at home and once away. The league stage will be followed by the reinstated ISL Cup playoffs, bringing back the familiar route to the season's title.

The campaign is scheduled to run until May 2027. The longer season places greater importance on squad depth, consistency and player fitness, with clubs needing to maintain their performances across a demanding run of fixtures.

The League Winners' Shield will reward the team that finishes at the top of the standings, while the ISL Cup playoffs will determine the season's champions.

ISL 2026-27: Opening Day Fixtures

The new season begins with two matches on Saturday, October 10. Bengaluru FC host Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, while FC Goa take on Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium.

  • Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi: 5:00 PM IST

  • FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: 7:30 PM IST

ISL 2026-27: First Phase Schedule

The first phase of the Indian Super League features the opening round of fixtures, with clubs looking to establish early momentum in the competition.

The opening day features Bengaluru FC against Sporting Club Delhi and FC Goa against Chennaiyin FC. Subsequent fixtures will shape the standings as teams compete for the League Winners' Shield and a place in the playoffs.

ISL 2026-27 - First Phase Fixtures

PHASE 1 MATCH SCHEDULE
DateDayMatchVenueTime
October 10SaturdayBengaluru FC vs Sporting Club DelhiKanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru5:00 PM
October 10SaturdayFC Goa vs Chennaiyin FCFatorda Stadium, Goa7:30 PM
October 11SundayInter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters FCBalewadi Stadium, Pune5:00 PM
October 11SundayChurchill Brothers vs Mumbai City FCFatorda Stadium, Goa7:30 PM
October 12MondayNorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super GiantSarusajai Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
October 14WednesdayPunjab FC vs Odisha FCJLN Stadium, Delhi7:30 PM
October 16FridaySporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan Super GiantJLN Stadium, Delhi7:30 PM
October 17SaturdayInter Kashi vs Odisha FCBalewadi Stadium, Pune5:00 PM
October 17SaturdayBengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FCKanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru7:30 PM
October 18SundayChurchill Brothers vs East Bengal FCFatorda Stadium, Goa5:00 PM
October 18SundayNorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FCSarusajai Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
October 19MondayPunjab FC vs Mumbai City FCJLN Stadium, Delhi7:30 PM
October 23FridayInter Kashi vs East Bengal FCBalewadi Stadium, Pune5:00 PM
October 24SaturdayOdisha FC vs NorthEast United FCKalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar7:30 PM
October 25SundayChurchill Brothers vs Punjab FCFatorda Stadium, Goa5:00 PM
October 25SundayKerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FCJLN Stadium, Kochi7:30 PM
October 26MondayMohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FCVYBK, Kolkata7:30 PM
October 28WednesdayFC Goa vs Sporting Club DelhiFatorda Stadium, Goa7:30 PM
October 30FridayNorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FCSarusajai Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
October 31SaturdayChennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FCJLN Stadium, Chennai5:00 PM
October 31SaturdayMohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FCVYBK, Kolkata7:30 PM
November 1SundayMumbai City FC vs Sporting Club DelhiAndheri Sports Complex, Mumbai5:00 PM
November 1SundayInter Kashi vs FC GoaBalewadi Stadium, Pune7:30 PM
November 5ThursdayChurchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FCFatorda Stadium, Goa5:00 PM
November 5ThursdayMohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FCVYBK, Kolkata7:30 PM
November 6FridayFC Goa vs Bengaluru FCFatorda Stadium, Goa7:30 PM
November 7SaturdayInter Kashi vs Sporting Club DelhiBalewadi Stadium, Pune5:00 PM
November 7SaturdayChennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FCJLN Stadium, Chennai7:30 PM
November 20FridayEast Bengal FC vs Sporting Club DelhiVYBK, Kolkata5:00 PM
November 20FridayBengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FCKanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru7:30 PM
November 21SaturdayChennaiyin FC vs Punjab FCJLN Stadium, Chennai5:00 PM
November 21SaturdayNorthEast United FC vs FC GoaSarusajai Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
November 22SundayChurchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super GiantFatorda Stadium, Goa7:30 PM
November 24TuesdayNorthEast United FC vs Sporting Club DelhiKhuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal7:30 PM
November 27FridayInter Kashi vs Churchill BrothersBalewadi Stadium, Pune7:30 PM
November 29SundayFC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FCFatorda Stadium, Goa5:00 PM
November 29SundayEast Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super GiantVYBK, Kolkata7:30 PM
November 30MondayMumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FCAndheri Sports Complex, Mumbai5:00 PM
November 30MondayNorthEast United FC vs Punjab FCSarusajai Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
December 4FridayOdisha FC vs Bengaluru FCKalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar5:00 PM
December 4FridayEast Bengal FC vs Punjab FCVYBK, Kolkata7:30 PM
December 5SaturdayFC Goa vs Mumbai City FCFatorda Stadium, Goa5:00 PM
December 5SaturdayInter Kashi vs Mohun Bagan Super GiantBalewadi Stadium, Pune7:30 PM
December 6SundayKerala Blasters FC vs Churchill BrothersJLN Stadium, Kochi5:00 PM
December 6SundayNorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FCSarusajai Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
December 9WednesdayOdisha FC vs FC GoaKalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar5:00 PM
December 9WednesdayMohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FCVYBK, Kolkata7:30 PM
December 10ThursdayKerala Blasters FC vs Sporting Club DelhiJLN Stadium, Kochi5:00 PM
December 10ThursdayChennaiyin FC vs Churchill BrothersJLN Stadium, Chennai7:30 PM
December 12SaturdayInter Kashi vs NorthEast United FCBalewadi Stadium, Pune7:30 PM
December 13SundayMumbai City FC vs East Bengal FCAndheri Sports Complex, Mumbai5:00 PM
December 13SundayChurchill Brothers vs FC GoaFatorda Stadium, Goa7:30 PM
December 14MondayKerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FCJLN Stadium, Kochi7:30 PM
December 16WednesdayChennaiyin FC vs Inter KashiJLN Stadium, Chennai5:00 PM
December 16WednesdayOdisha FC vs Sporting Club DelhiKalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar7:30 PM
December 17ThursdayMumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super GiantAndheri Sports Complex, Mumbai5:00 PM
December 17ThursdayBengaluru FC vs East Bengal FCKanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru7:30 PM
December 20SundaySporting Club Delhi vs Churchill BrothersJLN Stadium, Delhi5:00 PM
December 20SundayOdisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FCKalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar7:30 PM
December 21MondayMumbai City FC vs Inter KashiAndheri Sports Complex, Mumbai5:00 PM
December 21MondayEast Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FCVYBK, Kolkata7:30 PM
December 22TuesdayBengaluru FC vs Punjab FCKanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru5:00 PM
December 22TuesdayFC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super GiantFatorda Stadium, Goa7:30 PM
January 3SundayEast Bengal FC vs Odisha FCVYBK, Kolkata5:00 PM
January 3SundayBengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FCKanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru7:30 PM
January 7ThursdayPunjab FC vs Inter KashiJLN Stadium, Delhi7:30 PM
January 8FridayChennaiyin FC vs Odisha FCJLN Stadium, Chennai7:30 PM
January 9SaturdayEast Bengal FC vs FC GoaVYBK, Kolkata5:00 PM
January 9SaturdayChurchill Brothers vs Bengaluru FCFatorda Stadium, Goa7:30 PM
January 10SaturdayMohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters FCVYBK, Kolkata5:00 PM
January 10SundaySporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FCJLN Stadium, Delhi7:30 PM
January 12TuesdayMumbai City FC vs Odisha FCAndheri Sports Complex, Mumbai7:30 PM
January 15FridayPunjab FC vs FC GoaJLN Stadium, Delhi5:00 PM
January 15FridayOdisha FC vs Churchill BrothersKalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar7:30 PM
January 16SaturdayBengaluru FC vs Inter KashiKanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru5:00 PM
January 16SaturdayKerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FCJLN Stadium, Kochi7:30 PM
January 17SundaySporting Club Delhi vs Chennaiyin FCJLN Stadium, Delhi5:00 PM
January 17SundayMumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FCAndheri Sports Complex, Mumbai7:30 PM

ISL 2026-27 Teams: All 13 Clubs

Thirteen clubs will compete in the 2026-27 Indian Super League:

  1. Bengaluru FC

  2. Chennaiyin FC

  3. Churchill Brothers FC

  4. East Bengal FC

  5. FC Goa

  6. Inter Kashi

  7. Kerala Blasters FC

  8. Mohun Bagan Super Giant

  9. Mumbai City FC

  10. NorthEast United FC

  11. Odisha FC

  12. Punjab FC

  13. Sporting Club Delhi

Why Are There 13 Teams In ISL 2026-27?

The 2026-27 season will feature 13 clubs following changes to participation arrangements and club ownership.

Diamond Harbour FC, the Indian Football League champions from the previous season, could not pay the participation fee required to enter the ISL and will therefore not compete in the top flight this season.

Meanwhile, the Tata Group transferred Jamshedpur FC's club rights and associated contracts to Churchill Brothers, bringing the Goan club into the competition.

These developments have shaped the final line-up for the new campaign. Diamond Harbour FC's absence also means there will be no conventional relegation battle during the season.

ISL 2026-27: Live Streaming And TV Telecast

The official YouTube channel will offer free live streaming, while SonyLIV will provide an additional online viewing option. Fans can also watch matches on Sony Sports Network.

What Is Different About ISL 2026-27?

The biggest change is the shift to a club-led commercial model, with the participating clubs collectively taking charge of the league's commercial rights.

This marks a departure from the previous season, which was managed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) amid uncertainty surrounding the competition.

The arrival of MG as title sponsor is another significant development. The return to a double round-robin league stage and the reinstatement of the ISL Cup playoffs restore a more familiar structure to the competition.

The revised format gives clubs a longer opportunity to build consistency and offers supporters a full campaign after the disruptions of the previous season.

What To Expect From ISL 2026-27

The new season brings together 13 clubs with different ambitions. Defending champions East Bengal will look to retain their title, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City will aim to challenge for the top honours.

Kerala Blasters, FC Goa, NorthEast United and Punjab FC will also look to make their mark, while the longer league stage will test the consistency and depth of every squad.

With the playoffs returning and a new commercial structure in place, the 2026-27 season represents an important chapter in the development of the Indian Super League and as Indian football fans, we hope to not jinx it.

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